Princess Kate uses this cool retro styling trick for her 2023 Wimbledon outfit

The stylish royal paid homage to the prestigious event's tennis stars at Wimbledon...

Pastel colour palettes and summer dressing go hand in hand like a dream, and the Princess of Wales' latest look is a case in point. The 41-year-old put in a seriously chic appearance at the Wimbledon Championships, delivering a masterclass in how to wear a statement pastel hue.

Princess Kate looked resplendent in a mint green blazer on day two of the prestigious tennis tournament. The piece, created by French luxury fashion house Balmain, felt fresh, and yet had an unmistakably retro charm about it.

© Getty The princess wore a bold blazer for day two of the sporting event

Her structured jacket featured a strong, shoulder-padded silhouette which felt richly reminiscent of the 1980s power dressing trend, once adored by her husband Prince William's mother Princess Diana.

© Getty The blazer and pleated skirt combo was one of Princess Diana's signature looks

Eagle-eyed royal fashion fans will know that Princess Diana often styled sharp blazers alongside floaty, pleated skirts, and it appears that Princess Kate has borrowed her failsafe styling hack.

© Getty Images Princess Kate styled a blazer alongside a pleated skirt

What also caught our eye was how Princess Kate incorporated white into her courtside ensemble. Her statement double-breasted blazer featured contrasting buttons and lapels which made the soft, seafoam shade really pop.

She teamed the piece alongside a white midi skirt, featuring fine pleats – seemingly referencing the look often worn by female players on the court.

© Getty The stylish royal kept her makeup understated for the prestigious sporting occasion

The princess topped things off with arguably one of the trickiest footwear trends to nail, white stilettos, and a delicate top-handle bag.

While there is actually no official dress code for spectators at Wimbledon, the competitors are subjected to a rather strict dress code, hence the phrase "tennis whites".

Granted, those sitting courtside needn't restrict their colour palette, but we love Princess Kate's subtle tribute to the sporting stars. Game, set, match indeed…