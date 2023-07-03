Wimbledon Style: The best dressed guests at Wimbledon 2023

The Wimbledon Championships have always been synonymous with timeless elegance, fierce competition, and celebrity sightings. As the prestigious tournament unfolds in 2023, the stands are being graced by a plethora of impeccably dressed guests (and tennis players) who added an extra layer of glamour to the proceedings.
Among the best-dressed attendees on day one was the ever-stylish British tennis player Emma Raducanu. She opted for a classic yet contemporary look, donning white and blue striped short teamed with blue nike high tops, perfectly capturing the essence of summertime cool-girl. Paired with a glossy blow dry the 2021 US Open winner exuded effortless grace and charm.
US Actress Leslie Mann and her director husband Judd Apatow also made a grand entrance, stealing the spotlight with a classic blue dress and Princess Kate-approved white heels. Likewise Pixie Lott and husband Oliver Cheshire effortlessly merged sporty and chic elements by rocking a tailored playsuit, and tennis-inspired ensemble respectively. Supermodel and tennis enthusiast Shanina Shayk displayed her sartorial prowess with a sharp yet understated ensemble. She opted for a double denim coord paired with sheer brown top and a classic chignon.The approach reflected her appreciation for Wimbledon's traditions while maintaining a modern edge.
The well-heeled guests at Wimbledon 2023 not only enjoy world-class tennis matches but also showcase their impeccable fashion choices for our viewing pleasure, and we can’t get enough.
Here are some of our favourite Wimbledon 2023 looks so far…