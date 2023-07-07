Review: I tried Gal Gadot's favourite facialist and this is how it went down...

The star of Wonder Woman calls celebrity facialist Keren Bartov, "my face's best friend" and we can see why...

What do Bar Refaeli, Gal Gadot, Demi Moore and Isla Fisher have in common? Impossibly glowy skin courtesy of celebrity facialist Keren Bartov, of course.

What's exciting is that the Israeli native has just opened a new, ultra-modern clinic in the heart of Notting Hill so you can get experience one of her results driven treatments for yourself. To suss out the hype surrounding Keren's magic hands I paid a visit to Keren's clinic to experience The Super Facial firsthand.

Gal Gadot with skin whisperer Keren Bartov

What is the The Super Facial?

The treatment Keren has coined, 'The Super Facial' begins with a thorough consultation and questionnaire about your skin. Every question is designed to give an in-depth analysis of your skin and what it needs. "There is no one-size-fits-all approach in my clinic," says Keren. Then, based on your answers, you'll be given a fully customised treatment plan. As someone with combination skin that's prone to rosacea and beginning to show its first signs of ageing, my treatment involved a mix of technologies.

After a thorough cleanse my therapist, one of Keren's highly trained workforce, began with radio frequency. Designed to tighten and lift the skin, this state-of-the-art device is passed over the skin and gives that 'gosh, you look well' look you only get from great night's sleep. Then, she moved onto ultrasound to sculpt and contour my cheeks and jawline.

Next up was IPL to eliminate the redness that plagues my cheeks and boost my glow. Using Keren's own skincare line alongside, the results were impressive. My skin felt renewed, hydrated, firm and oozed radiance.

After a relaxing facial massage to further eliminate puffiness, I was given LED light therapy which utilises different wavelengths to soothe my skin and further neutralise redness. Finishing with lashings of hydrating serum and a layer of sun protection, I left feeling like I had the best, most hardworking facial of my life.

How much does The Super Facial cost?

This 90 minute, all-encompassing facial costs £250 in Keren's Notting Hill clinic.

Where: Keren Bartov Advanced Clinic, 25 Kensington Church Street, W8 4LL

