What is Mochi skin and how do I achieve it? MUA Bryony Blake shows us the 4 easy steps of the viral trend

From the glazed donut look to glass, dolphin and pearl skin, Instagram and TikTok are awash with routines and multi-step processes to achieve supermodel-worthy skin.
But for autumn Mochi skin is trending, with the Japanese-inspired routine set to deliver the supple and bouncy complexion you've always dreamed of.
What is Mochi skin?
Mochi are the sweet Japanese ice cream or rice cake-covered desserts known for their squishy texture, and it's this that forms the basis for Mochi skin: a plump, firm, hydrated and glowing look.
Mochi skin is healthy, nourished and cared-for, with the skin barrier protected and bolstered against damage.
The Mochi skin method creates a flattering finish that also forms an ideal base for long-lasting makeup.
How can I achieve Mochi skin?
We asked Celebrity Makeup Artist and Broadcaster Bryony Blake for her easy how-to guide in prepping skin the Mochi way.
Here, she shares her 4-step routine using her favourite products from Hada Labo Tokyo, available now at Amazon.
Bryony Blake's step-by-step guide to Mochi skin
- "The first step is always in the shower – and that’s with my Gentle Hydrating Cleanser. You only need a pea-size amount and its beautiful creamy texture lathers up to a gorgeous foam. It really cleans your skin but without stripping it and making it feel tight and uncomfortable.
- Next is my absolute favourite – the Super Hydrator Lotion. It has a water-like texture and this is where the Mochi technique comes in. Simply pat it onto your skin and instantly your skin is going to absorb all of that gorgeous serum-like lotion. It instantly makes your skin feel cooled, hydrated and nourished, and it is packed with hyaluronic acid. Instantly you can see that Mochi skin coming to life – especially in my round cheeks!
The best thing about this lotion is that it’s suitable for all skin types: if you’re dry, if you’re oily, this is the product for you. If you find that your skin is quite oily but dehydrated then just stick with the Super Hydrator and go straight in with makeup on top of this – it glides on beautifully. That is why it’s a staple in my makeup kit.
- If you’re dry like me you may want to go in with a little bit of extra hydration. This is the Intense Hydrating Skin-Plumping Gel that you can use day or night. It’s a beautiful lightweight gel texture and is packed with amazing hyaluronic acids. It feels like I’ve given my skin a pint of water to drink.
- The last step of course is SPF. Light Hydrator Sun Face Cream is a really lightweight SPF 50 so not only are you getting sun protection, which is so important in summer and winter, but it doesn’t leave a white residue on your skin. It’s water-resistant. Makeup sits so beautifully on top of all of these products and it dries down matte. I can then add the glow with makeup."
Shop Bryony Blake's favourite Hada Labo Tokyo products for Mochi Mochi skin
All Hada Labo Tokyo products are available online now from Amazon.