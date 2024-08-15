5 statement sofa trends we love for fashion's It-girl

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Being an It-girl isn’t just reserved for fashion girls, it’s a way of life, spanning everything from your home interiors to your holidays. If you’re looking to re-vamp your living space, a statement sofa can be the perfect addition to elevate your home.

H! Fashion has curated five current interior trends that should be on any It-girl's radar, including the accompanying statement sofas to fit each aesthetic perfectly – creating the ultimate stylish centrepiece to any room.



From vibrant colours to bold designs, there are many options to choose from when designing custom furniture – and Sofa.com offers a range of bespoke pieces including sofas, armchairs, beds and more so you can design your furniture exactly as you want according to your chosen space.

1. Contemporary Minimalism

Think sumptuous leathers and Italian-inspired luxury, contemporary minimalism is all about classic designs with a modern edge. The Marco sofa embodies just this, with a defined structure and single-stitch edges for an elegant visual appeal.

2. Modular Marvels

Long Island Slim 3 Seat Sofa in Coastal House Basket

£2,855 at Sofa.com

Modular designs are ideal if you’re looking for a sofa specially designed for your home or are the type of person who likes to rejig their space quite regularly. Giving Selling Sunset vibes, the Long Island Large Modular sofa perfectly combines style and function.

3. Cushioned Comfort

Teddy Chaise in Mosseymere Norfolk Cotton

£2,500 at Sofa.com

Luxurious lounging should be a necessity in any It-girls home, and the cushioned comfort trend embodies this perfectly. Boasting comfort to the max, opt for a deep-seated sofa like the Teddy Chaise, and complete the look with a scatter cushion back and a few additional cushions for safe keeping.

4. Colour Pop

Holly Chaise Sofa in Easy Cotton

£1,930 at Sofa.com

Gone are the days of beige, neutral toned living rooms - this year is all about colour. For a wonderful burst of hue, the gregarious pastel tones of the Holly Chaise Sofa in Easy Cotton is a suitable pick for a daring take on your interiors. Pair with some vibrant, patterned scatter cushions for the ultimate quirky vibe.

5. Gallery Inspo

Jack 3 Seat Sofa in Burnt Orange Velvet

From £599 at Sofa.com

Art lovers will enjoy this unique trend, which is designed to complement an eclectic mix of art and pattern styling. Take the Jack sofa, for instance: it makes the ideal foundation for a gallery-inspired living room or décor changes through the seasons.

