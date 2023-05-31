We discovered London's 'most expensive' facial

Here's everything you need to know about 'The Skin Whisperer'

Nothing beats a facial to ensure our skin is prepped in time for the changing of seasons. And London is home to some of the most excellent treatments on the market, some of which cost a pretty penny to recieve (trust us, we know...).

Some are more expensive because of the location, particularly in the more expensive postcodes (SW1X, we're looking at you). But it's also home to some of the most luxurious, high-end, innovative treatments in the world.

Skinfluencer London says it is the is the aesthetics clinic of choice for senior members of VIPs, socialites, and even senior members of the British Royal Family.

The boutique clinic in South Kensington, west London, also offers bespoke treatments, a concierge service, the chicest of interiors and state-of-the-art-technology. It boasts more than a £1million worth of innovative equipment and uses it to "transform the skin using its unique energy-based protocols".

It's facial named 'The Skin Whisperer' is one of the most expensive treatments in the world. But why is it so costly, what does it involve and how much does it cost? If it's tried, tested and approved by senior members of the British Royal family, we'd argue that it's worth giving it a go. Here's everything you need to know...

What is London's most expensive facial?

'The Skin Whisperer' from Skinfluencer London "combines proven technologies including UltraFormer III, PRP (also dubbed the Vampire Facial) and Profhilo to stimulate collagenesis, remodel tissue integrity, and restore overall laxity, tone and texture for a more youthful and healthy appearance" the Skinfluencers explained.

The treatment is broken down into three parts. Firstly, "the Ultraformer III is used to introduce precision-depth ultrasound to lift and tighten the skin."

"This is followed by what is commonly marketed as the Vampire Facial, whereby the doctor expertly places your harvested protein factors via injections under the skin."

Two weeks later you will have the third and final step of the treatment: "The third step of this wonder-protocol is administered two weeks after your initial treatment. The doctor administers Profhilo–a deeply hydrating bio remodelling injectable product of hyaluronic acid that draws water from your body and rebuilds new collagen to rejuvenate and plump the skin.

Skinfluencers recommend you follow up again after 28 days for a second Profhilo® treatment for best results. " To ensure the skin looks as amazing as possible, LED light therapy and enzyme peels are also used."

How much does The Skin Whisperer cost?

The clinic currently offers London's most expensive facial and one of the most expensive facials in the world. (The treatment costs £3,000 for the four treatments over six weeks).

