9 Fashion brands you need to follow on Threads

On July 5, Meta launched its latest social media platform named Threads.

In just seven hours, the platform reached 10 million users - significantly quicker than other platforms including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Clubhouse and ChatGTP. Two days later, by July 7, the platform had an incredible 55 million users.

Hello! Fashion's Threads homepage

Numerous celebrities, influencers, brands have already started posting. And of course, at Hello! Fashion HQ we've been keeping an eye on which fashion brands have joined the app. Here's everything you need to know about the platform, plus 9 brands you can follow right now.

What is Threads?

Threads is a new social media app created by Meta - the parent company of Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp. It's Twitter's biggest rival, operating in the same 'post something for followers to like or reply to in a thread' format. Similarly to Twitter, users can have real-time conversations and post photos and videos.

Do you need to have Instagram to have Threads?

Yes as it is tied to your Instagram account. You create an account by logging in using your Insta credentials and then your Threads user number is automatically added into your bio.

How do you delete a Threads account?

Currently, you can only delete an account by deleting your entire Instagram profile. but head of Instagram, say Meta are looking into a way to change this.

10 fashion brands to follow on Threads right now:

Free People - @freepeople

Michael Kors - @michaelkors

Nadine Merabi - @nadinemerabi

Camilla Elphick - @camillaelphick

Self-Portrait - @mrselfportrait

Warehouse - @warehouseuk

Coach - @coach

Asos - @ASOS

Selfridges - @theofficialselfridges



