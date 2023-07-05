10 cool-girl wedding guest looks to wear right now and how to style them

With wedding season in full swing, I wanted to gather my favourite wedding guest looks so that you can shop with ease.

Whether it’s a Spanish soirée in Ibiza, or a traditional wedding in the English countryside, I’ve selected my top 10 favourites that have caught my eye.

The Glamorous Wedding Guest

Fringe Drape Halter Maxi Dress - ASOS

Don’t walk.. RUN. My top find is this dress from ASOS, a true show stopper piece. Designer inspired, this would be perfect for any Sofia Richie style wedding upon the glamorous Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock setting.

£125.00 FROM ASOS

The Quaint British Wedding Guest

Magnus Dress - Reformation

Ideal for a quaint British wedding set in the English countryside. I love this dress for an understated, but impactful approach as a wedding guest. Pair with classic black accessories, or go gold for a glamorous finish. £298.00 FROM REFORMATION

The Floral Fancy Wedding Guest

Ashton Cut Out Maxi Dress - Pretty Lavish

Loved by influencers, this Cut out Dress from Pretty Lavish had to make my wedding guest dress list. The ruffled layers and blouson sleeves make this a beautiful and feminine option for weddings either in the UK or abroad. Style tonal with neutral heels and a clutch bag. £88 FROM PRETTY LAVISH

The High-Summer Wedding Guest

Pink wide circle dress

A stunning option for a summer soirée, this corset detail dress from ASOS doesn't just turn heads, but also won't break the bank. With thin adjustable spaghetti straps, this dress would be practical for a high summer wedding. £72.00 FROM ASOS

The Ibiza Wedding Guest

Printed orange halter dress

Inspired by the hues of a Spanish sunset, I adore this piece by SIR the Label. A flawless choice for a wedding in Ibiza, the backless design is ideal for warmer temperatures, complete with a front split for dancing of course!

£504.00 FROM MY THERESA

The Bold Wedding Guest

Janelle Gown - Cult Gaia

For a bold, bright guest - attending a lavish Lake Como wedding at Villa Balbianello - this dress by Cult Gaia is the epitome of quiet luxury. Go tonal and style with green accessories, or opt for silver Bottega hoops for a contemporary, on-trend twist.

£905 FROM CULT GAIA

The Alluring Wedding Guest

Barths Crêpe Kaftan - Taller Marmo

Another fabulous contender for an alluring affair. This kaftan style dress by Taller Marmo fits all sizes, making it one of my most comfortable and practical pieces on my list. Style with gold accessories, and a sequin clutch for the ultimate classy combination. £788.00 FROM MY THERESA

The Beach Wedding Guest

Striped Long Dress - Mango

A dress perhaps overlooked for its casual approach, I think this could be perfect for a relaxed, beach wedding. The floaty fabric gives a cool, bohemian feel - and long enough for those opting for a flat shoe. Pair with a sleek bun, and statement earrings - then take it to the beach with a basket bag, and rewear for summers to come.

£99.99 FROM MANGO

The Garden Wedding Guest

Yellow Floral Maxi Dress - River Island

I love yellow, especially for a summer wedding. This floral maxi dress by River Island, is a great high street option for a countryside wedding. I love the one shoulder sleeve detail, frill hem - and floaty silhouette of this - making it perfect for any mother's-to-be that are looking for something comfy in the heat.

£50 FROM RIVER ISLAND

The Black Tie Wedding Guest

Fallon Dress - Reformation

Last but not least, the most classic black dress for any wedding. Could be worn as a guest for black tie nuptials, or worn by bridesmaids for the ultimate elegant entourage. Style with pearl earrings, and a red lip for a Parisian take on the LBD. £348 FROM REFORMATION

