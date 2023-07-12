Sienna Miller just made us realise we've been wearing our boots all wrong this whole time

The actress stepped out for date night with Oli Green in London...

Sienna Miller is ridiculously well-versed in the fashion department.

Despite her penchant for effortlessly chic oufits and feminine frocks, she's also unafraid to wear put together a totally unexpected ensemble.

For an outing in London with her beau - A Good Person actor Oli Green on Wednesday, Sienna told us we have been wearing knee high boots completely wrong, giving her former quintessential boho dress code a contemporary twist.

MORE: Sienna Miller is sticking to her key Wimbledon style rule

READ: Sienna Miller brings rodeo glam to Glastonbury in super chic cowboy boots

© MEGA Sienna Miller and Oli Green in London

The 41-year-old wore the most show stopping pair of statement boots from Gucci. The leather knee-highs boasted a beige-colour snake print pattern with a bold black western buckle shaped panel.

When wearing boots, 2023's fashion rules state that we pair them with straight leg jeans tucked in, with a skirt of any length, or the classic skinny jeans (whose return is yet to be approved by the majority of fashionistas). But not on Sienna's dress agenda. Alongside wearing the coolest statement boots of 2023 so far (just pipping her Isabel Marant cowboy boots to the post), the Anatomy of a Scandal actress paired them with black, flared leg cullottes that gave us major 2014 deja vu.

© MEGA Sienna wore the coolest boots from Gucci

Though the trousers tend to come in and out of style, Sienna has kept them firmly at the front of her wardrobe, with some of her most iconic off-duty looks boasting a pair of the comfortable flailing pants. But pairing with boots is officially her 2023 way of wearing.

MORE: Sienna Miller wears 2023's most unconventional shoes at Prada AW23 show

READ: Sienna Miller makes a case for autumn pastels as she strolls around NYC

© Neil Mockford Sienna championing cullottes in 2017

Lily Cole put the wide-leg cullotte back on our agenda earlier this year when she wore a black ribbed fitted top with elegant flute-cuffs, tucked it into a pair of black pleated culottes with white tights layered underneath and finished off with a pair of ballet flats adorned with a bow.

With the influencer adored wide-leg trouser craze taking a step back this summer, perhaps the cropped oversized cullotte is taking its place.

If you're planning to purchase a pair, style them like Sienna with your favourite boots, or ballet flats like Lily Cole for the ultimate off-duty cool look.