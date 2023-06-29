Lily James wore Meghan Markle's favourite necklace and you probably didn't notice

Lily shared a Glastonbury outfit close-up on Instagram, revealing the same symbolic jewellery the Duchess of Sussex can't get enough of...

Glastonbury 2023 is now slightly old news, but we're still not over it.

It appears Lily James isn't over it either, as she joined the masses who are currently experiencing the Glasto blues, and shared new images from the festival on Thursday. In a close up image of her impeccable outfit, we see one of her necklaces is the same kind that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex wears. And it's pretty symbolic...

© Instagram Lily shared a new close up from Glastonbury on Instagram

We already over analysed her Lily's look, and came to the conclusion that the It-girl festivalgoers of the 2000s including Kate Moss, Alexa Chung, and Sienna Miller would absolutely approve of her quintessentially British Glasto girl outfit.

For accessories, Lily layered gold chains with a healing crystal necklace - the same spiritual necklace that Meghan Markle wore during King Charles III's coronation celebrations.

The stylish duchess was photographed in Montecito, California enjoying a leisurely hike and of course looking effortlessly chic whilst doing so. To pair with her white fedora hat and classy neck tie, she wore a crystal necklace, thought to be the 'Clarity Retreat Necklace' made by LA-based designer Maya Brenner.

© David M. Benett Lily wore a mini dress and a Barbour jacket with her necklace

Her necklace is "just the thing to help you see your way through any challenges," according to the description on the website. "It’s meant to help you manifest what you want in life and let go of anything that's not working. A subtle wearable crystal piece to protect your peace…so every day can be your retreat."

Lily's necklace appeared to be a pink, rose quartz healing crystal. Maya Brenner's 'Love Retreat' necklace explains that rose quartz "is recognized [sic] as the stone of unconditional love."

© David M. Benett Lily's necklace is a symbol of love and harmony

It also says that rose quartz "will help you focus on loving thoughts, rejuvenation and harmony. A subtle wearable crystal piece to protect your peace…so every day can be your retreat."

34-year-old Lily schooled us in understated festival glam, wearing a black strappy ribbed mini dress that boasted gold netting around the cowl neckline and the hem, with a daring thigh split that allowed lace panelling to peek through. Adding a touch of Alexa Chung cool, she paired the glamorous mini with one of Barbour's iconic wax jackets and low matte black Wellington boots.

It looks like jewellery needs to be a part of our self-care routines in 2023 and we are absolutely here for it.