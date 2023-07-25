Every time Irina Shayk and Gisele Bündchen's modelling careers have overlapped

From the same Versace campaigns to modelling for Victoria's secret, the women have plenty in common

Tom Brady seems to “have a type” when it comes to his romantic partners.

After parting ways with his supermodel ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, he appears to have moved on with another model, Irina Shayk. It's not just their profession that they have in common. Both women have achieved remarkable successes in the fashion industry, both Shayk and Bündchen have had the privilege of posing for renowned designers, securing multiple campaigns for the prestigious brand and often modelling for the exact same labels.

© Getty Images Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady regularly attended the Met Gala together

Gisele Bündchen's journey to stardom began at a young age when she was discovered at a Brazilian shopping mall at just 14. Her modelling career soared, and she became an iconic figure known by her first name globally. Although she stepped back from the runway in 2016, following her divorce from Brady in 2022 she is back at it and campaign and editorial modelling once more. On the other hand, Irina Shayk had humble beginnings in a small coal mining town. However, she swiftly climbed the modelling ladder after her discovery at the relatively late age of 20. (Most models start in their early teens.) Now, it seems her relationship with the former NFL quarterback is blossoming.

Versace 2018

For Gisele Bündchen, her association with Versace goes back quite a while. While Gisele Bündchen had previously featured in several advertisements for the Italian luxury label, one notable campaign had her donning a silk headscarf reminiscent of Queen Elizabeth's style for Versace's SS18 collection. She looked stunning in a matching animal-print dress, carrying a black top-handle bag adorned with gold studs.

Gisele Bündchen - SS18

Irina Shayk, too, had her moment with Versace in the same 2018 campaign, sharing the spotlight with Bündchen. The following year, she returned to feature in the brand’s SS19 ads, captivating in a slinky black slip dress.

Irina Shayk - Versace SS18

Missoni 2017

Both Bündchen and Shayk also featured in campaigns for Italian designer brand Missoni, where they showcased the label's distinctive striped knitwear.

Irina Shayk - Missoni SS17

In the SS17 ads for Missoni, Shayk wore patchwork palazzo pants paired with a tunic reminiscent of the fashion of the 1970s. For Missoni's celestial-themed SS19 campaign, Bündchen brought her own charm to the ethereal theme, embodying the essence of the collection.

© Gisele Bündchen - Missoni SS19 Gisele Bündchen - Missoni SS19

Givenchy 2016

In 2016, both Bündchen and Shayk fearlessly bared it all for a captivating Givenchy Jeans campaign.

Gisele Bündchen - Givenchy 2016

The stunning black-and-white photographs showcased the two fashion industry icons posing topless, perched atop the shoulders of male models, wearing nothing but figure-hugging denim styled by the legendary Carine Roitfeld.

Irina Shayk - Givenchy SS16

Victoria’s Secret 2016

Despite Shayk never becoming an official Victoria's Secret Angel, she did walk the brand's runway in 2016 while being six months pregnant with her first child with then-boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

© Francois G. Durand Irina Shayk - Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016

Gisele, on the other hand, is closely associated with Victoria's Secret due to her extensive work for the brand's annual fashion show from 1999 to 2006 when she finally hung up her wings.