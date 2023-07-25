Tom Brady: all the women he's been linked to from Irina Shayk to Gisele Bündchen

The love life of Tom Brady has been under the spotlight almost as much as his celebrated football career. Here, we delve into his romantic journey, marking the touchdowns and turnovers of his love life.

The renowned NFL quarterback, following a brief romance with American Pie star Tara Reid, began dating another actress Bridget Moynahan in 2004.

Interestingly, the pair had already split, and Tom had found new love with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen when he and Bridget welcomed their son, John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, in 2007.

Tom tied the knot with Gisele in 2009, and the couple was soon blessed with two children - son Benjamin Rein Brady, now 13, and daughter Vivian Lake Brady, now 10.

Gisele's spirited support of Tom during his stints with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers was well-documented.

© Getty Images Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

However, rumors of marital discord began to circulate following Tom's decision to unretire from the NFL — a sticking point for his wife — in March 2022. Their separation announcement shortly preceded the finalization of their divorce in October 2022.

Post-divorce, Tom was falsely associated with Reese Witherspoon and Kim Kardashian. A friendly interaction with Kim at Michael Rubin's A-list Fourth of July party sparked off rumours, though these were firmly denied by representatives for Tom.

Soon after, whispers of a blossoming romance between Tom and model Irina Shayk surfaced, when the duo was photographed in a cozy tete-a-tete in his car. From his long-standing relationship with Gisele to his potential romance with Irina, let's trace Tom Brady's love life.

© Photo: Instagram Tara Reid

Tara Reid

Tom's brief fling with Tara Reid in 2002 ended rather swiftly. When questioned about their brief rendezvous, Tara Reid playfully responded during an interview in 2014: "We have kissed. He's pretty good looking.”

© Getty Images Tom and Bridget were together from 2004-2006

Bridget Moynahan

Tom and Bridget Moynahan's romance first blossomed in 2004. After three years of togetherness, they announced their split in December 2006. Despite their split, they welcomed their son, John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, into the world in 2007. Bridget revealed in 2019 that the former couple had successfully transitioned into co-parenting.

© Getty Images Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen

Tom's whirlwind romance with Gisele Bündchen started in 2006. Despite early challenges, including the news of Bridget's pregnancy, the couple tied the knot in 2009 and celebrated two beautiful additions to their family - Benjamin and Vivian.

However, their marital bliss was shaken by divorce rumors in 2015, and following Tom's decision to unretire in 2022, the couple announced their separation. The divorce was finalized in October 2022, marking an end to their 13-year long journey as a married couple.

© Getty Images Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk

After his divorce, Tom has been linked to another supermodel Irina Shayk. Their first interaction was reportedly at the grand wedding of billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy, in June 2023. Their casual conversation at the wedding is said to have sown the seeds of a potential connection.

Speculation about a blossoming relationship between Tom and Irina first emerged when they were spotted together in Los Angeles in late July 2023. Their casual outing soon became a hot topic when they were photographed sharing an intimate moment in Tom's car.

The retired NFL player reportedly picked Irina up from Hotel Bel-Air, and they returned to a Los Angeles home where Tom was staying at the time. Irina was spotted leaving the house the next morning, only to be picked up by Tom later that afternoon.

Irina, an internationally acclaimed model, originally hails from Russia and has been a prominent figure in the fashion world for over a decade. Known for her stunning looks and commanding presence on the runway, she has modelled for high-profile fashion brands such as Victoria's Secret, Burberry, and Versace, amongst others.

Their shared public profiles and successful careers, combined with the subtle sparks of chemistry witnessed by onlookers, have ignited considerable intrigue about the nature and potential future of Tom and Irina's relationship. Irina has daughter Lea de Seine, six, with ex Bradley Cooper.