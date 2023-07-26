10 pieces from H&M that will make you look expensive

With phenomenons like 'Quiet Luxury,' and the likes of Sofia Richie influencing our sartorial wishlists with her designer wardrobe, trend-led fashion right now can seem like it has to cost a pretty penny.

This is where H&M comes in for summer 2023. The high street label has a plethora of pieces to shop right now that look so expensive. Whether you're going on holiday, celebrating a wedding or replenishing your wardrobe ready for the transitional weather period, the following gems are not to be missed.

How we chose:

We live and breathe clothes here at Hello! Fashion. And whilst we'd love to try every item ourselves, we used our sartorial expertise to find the perfect pieces when we can't. We scoured the site to find pieces that look expensive whilst adhering to current trends, have a variation of necklines, hem lengths and silhouettes to suit all preferences and body shapes. We also found pieces for a variety of budgets, with pieces starting at £11.99 for this particular edit.

10 H&M pieces that will make you look expensive:

Textured-Knit Cardigan - H&M

A cardigan is the ultimate transitional weather staple. The statement gold buttons on this one totally take the classic casual cardi and give it a chicer feel. How to style: Pair with jeans and ballet flats for a sophisticated lunch look or the matching skirt and cream sandals for a special soirée. £44.99 AT H&M

Smock-Topped Dress - H&M

A sophisticated ankle-skimming length, a feminine off-the-shoulder neckline, a ribbed bodice and flute sleeves. This dress oozes elegance throughout. How to style: The dress speaks for itself, so simply add some nude heels and gold dangly earrings. £37.99 AT H&M

Linen-Blend Shirt - H&M

This shirt looks as stylish as other high-end striped linen shirts on the market. Opt for vertical stripes over horizontal for a smarter feel How to style: Influencer Anna Brem-Wilson paired this piece with a white satin midi skirt and a bright green bag, and we haven't thought about much else since. £27.99 AT H&M

This long sleeved blouse made with crêpe satin, has an elegant high neck and has an elasticated waist for definition. How to style: The styling on the H&M model is exquisite, and lots of sought after brands have dresses with a similar silhouette available to buy right now: a floaty pleated skirt with a fitted bodice. For something less formal, pair with jeans and barely there heels. £27.99 AT H&M

Ballet Pumps - H&M

Nope, your eyes are not deceiving you. Ballet flats are back with a bang for 2023. Two-tone shoes are also a trend of the moment, therefore combining the two creates the chicest shoe. How to style: As we're halfway through summer, purchasing pieces that will also take you suitable for the transitional weather period is the ideal solution for your bank account. These shoes can be worn with your favourite outfits during the summer, or layered with tights as the colder days draw in. £18.99 AT H&M

Fringed Satin Skirt - H&M

Contemporary elegance meets 1920s glamour. Satin yellow is the colour of this summer, approved by Victoria Beckham and Amal Clooney. How to style: This skirt is perfect for a touch of holiday glam. Pair with the matching fringed top, or with a cropped vest for a more casual ensemble. £37.99 AT H&M

Sequinned Dress - H&M

This dress is perfect for making a statement in the most elegant way possible. The sequins on this dress are more delicate, combined with a loose-fitting silhouette, scalloped hem and floaty flute sleeves. How to style: Pair with white court heels and a white clutch for the ultimate evening look. £44.99 AT H&M

Patterned Shirt - H&M

Patterned two-pieces have been doing the rounds since last year (remember pyjamas as outerwear?). This shirt has a patterned weave with funky contrasting colours. How to style: Wear with the matching wide-leg trousers to look effortlessly stylish whilst staying super comfortable. £27.99 AT H&M

Small Shoulder Bag - H&M

This bag gives all the 'Quiet Luxury' vibes possible. Many designer labels have crossbody bags with same ultra chic silhouette. The bag has a zip fastening across the top and an adjustable body strap. How to style: The world is your oyster with this one. It's perfect with absolutely any off-duty outfit, from day dresses to linen shirts. £15.99 AT H&M

Patterned Satin Scarf - H&M

Channel you inner Audrey Hepburn and add a silk scarf to an outfit for an added sprinkling of chic. How to style: For the ultimate cool-girl look, simply tuck a crisp white t-shirt into straight leg jeans, add your favourite blazer, tie the scarf around your neck and finish off with a pair of ballet flats. £11.99 AT H&M

