10 pieces from H&M that will make you look expensive

With phenomenons like 'Quiet Luxury,' and the likes of Sofia Richie influencing our sartorial wishlists with her designer wardrobe, trend-led fashion right now can seem like it has to cost a pretty penny.
This is where H&M comes in for summer 2023. The high street label has a plethora of pieces to shop right now that look so expensive. Whether you're going on holiday, celebrating a wedding or replenishing your wardrobe ready for the transitional weather period, the following gems are not to be missed.
How we chose:
We live and breathe clothes here at Hello! Fashion. And whilst we'd love to try every item ourselves, we used our sartorial expertise to find the perfect pieces when we can't. We scoured the site to find pieces that look expensive whilst adhering to current trends, have a variation of necklines, hem lengths and silhouettes to suit all preferences and body shapes. We also found pieces for a variety of budgets, with pieces starting at £11.99 for this particular edit.
10 H&M pieces that will make you look expensive:
