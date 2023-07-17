From Princess Kate to Emma Corrin, here's who served the most winning looks at the iconic tennis tournament

The Wimbledon Championships of 2023 witnessed a grand slam gathering of style and elegance, with notable figures from the worlds of fashion and entertainment gracing the prestigious event.

Among the ten best-dressed guests, the Princess of Wales was a vision of sophistication with three incredible ‘tennis green’ outfits. Although she served several winning looks throughout the course of the tournament, our favourite was of course her mint green Balmain blazer paired with a pleated white skirt. The styling combo echoed the style of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, and added a touch of regal charm.

Supermodel Jourdan Dunn turned heads in a vibrant, yellow silk skirt and matching canary yellow knit from Ralph Lauren. Her ‘Old Money’ aesthetic perfectly complemented the preppy-chic celebratory atmosphere of the tournament. Lila Moss took a similar approach, opting for a cool 90s slip in periwinkle blue and colour-coordinated jumper. Sienna Miller exuded her trademark effortless chicness in a classic striped pantsuit, accessorised with a black woven wicker effect bag that added a dash of playfulness to her ensemble.

The likes of Emma Corrin, Jenna Coleman, and Mollie King also graced the event with their sartorial prowess, each demonstrating a unique and impeccable sense of fashion that elevated the glamour of the tournament.

Below we share the 10 best dressed guests at Wimbledon 2023:

Emma Weymouth

© Karwai Tang Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath

British aristocrat Emma, Marchioness of Bath donned a Ralph Lauren striped shirt and maxi skirt.

Sienna Miller

© Darren Gerrish Sienna Miller

The boho-chic-turned-classic fashion icon wore a co-ord linen pinstripe suit by Ralph Lauren.

Jourdan Dunn

© Getty Jourdan Dunn

British supermodel Jourdan Dunn donned a pastel yellow cable knit with a relaxed-fit silk midi skirt by Ralph Lauren.

Princess Kate

© Getty Kate Middleton

The Princess of Wales wore a mint green Balmain blazer with white lapels and a white pleated skirt.

Emma Corrin

© Karwai Tang Emma Corrin

The star of The Crown wore menswear inspired tailoring in cream and Miu Miu bag.

Poppy Delevingne

© Neil Mockford Poppy Delevingne

The model and actress sported an achingly cool collegiate style jacket juxtaposed with a flowing navy Ralph Lauren skirt.

Jenna Coleman

© Karwai Tang Jenna Coleman

Jenna Coleman opted for a floral Alessandra Rich dress, Aspinal bag and vintage style red heels.

Lila Moss

© Getty Lila Moss

The burgeoning model went for a Kate Moss inspired 90s silk slip paired with a matching knit all from Ralph Lauren.

Phoebe Dynevor

© Getty Phoebe Dynevor

The Bridgerton star donned a matching Ralph Lauren co-ord skirt and crop top.

Mollie King

© Karwai Tang Mollie King

The girl band alum wore a Gabriella Hearst dress paired with a very on-theme £5,900 tennis inspired Chanel bag.