Hailey Bieber just proved it, ankle socks are officially dead

The Rhode beauty founder is schooling us in using white socks as an essential outfit accessory

When Hailey Bieber talks through her sartorial agenda, we listen.

The model, beauty entrepeneur and all round style muse is one of the globe's current It-girls, therefore when there's something she says is no longer in fashion, it's no longer in fashion. And right now she is telling us that ankle socks, are no longer a thing.

Remember the days where we couldn't bear to wear white socks with black trainers? Or when as little sock showing as possible with shoes was a necessity? and when leggings were ideally styled with low socks and trainers to leave the ankle showing? us too. Ah, how times have changed. Right now if there's one thing Hailey says needs to a part of your outfit in 2023, regardless whether you're wearing trainers or sandals, shorts or skirts - it's white socks pulled up as high as possible.

© MEGA Hailey Bieber in LA on Wednesday

The Rhode founder has a penchant for schooling us in top-notch breakfast run fashion, including wearing retro fleeces, Saint Laurent jackets and mustard-hued-mini skirts. Yet again she has stepped out to grab some morning caffeine, whilst giving us an energy boost through her outfit. No caffeine necessary.

Hailey wore light denim, low-rise shorts with a white cropped vest and a dark blue denim jacket (in case you missed it, double denim is back with a bang for summer 2023). On her feet, she opted for every cool-girl's favourite trainer right now - the Adidas Samba, complete with white socks going over her ankles.

© Raymond Hall Hailey wore jorts with fisherman socks and sandals

The model is an absolute long white sock stan. She caught our attention for other fashion reasons recently, when she stepped out wearing a pair of ecru, belted jorts (aka jean-shorts that finish just on or above the knee). What did she pair them with? You guessed it, white socks and fisherman sandals.

© Getty She gave 'breakfast run' a major upgrade

On another one of her epic coffee runs, Hailey wore a mustard yellow structured coat with a suede Prada micro mini skirt underneath, shiny black loafers and, of course, white socks.

If you're in need of a sock draw replenishment because yours are looking off-white (and not the cool brand started by Virgil Abloh kind), Hailey's advice is to purchase ones that will be absolutely visible with any outfit...