Hailey Bieber just combined two of 2023's hottest trends

The beauty entrepreneur celebrated one year of Rhode with a lavish dinner in New York City...

Hailey Bieber is a fashionista who is absolutely always ahead of the curve when it comes to trends.

When the 26-year-old does something, the rest of the world swiftly follows suit: from the glazed beauty craze to making gilets cool again to her wacky manicures this summer, we're always turning to the Rhode founder for cool-girl inspo.

The mermaidcore and barbiecore trends are nothing new right now, as both kicked off in 2022 and have gained more momentum as time has gone on. But Hailey being Hailey, has schooled us on combining the two mega trends, with the major mini dress she wore to celebrate one year of her skincare line on Thursday night in New York City.

Mrs Bieber wore a jaw-dropping diamante pink micro mini dress by Vivienne Westwood which boasted a plunge neckline with feminine bow detailing and figure-hugging ruching from the waist down.

Ultra glam was her agenda for the evening, pairing the dazzling dress with a silver diamante handbag and a diamond tennis necklace, paired with elegant perspex mules.

She gathered friends including Emily Ratajkowski and Justine Skye for a lavish dinner at which guests received their own personalised cake alongside an exquisite sit down meal. How do we get added to her friends roster?

What is Mermaidcore?

Thanks to Halle Bailey’s live action version of The Little Mermaid which was released last month, the Y2K aesthetic of every 90s kid's dream is more coveted than ever. One of the many retro trends appearing in 2022, mermaid-inspired fashion includes everything from pearl hair accessories to metallic shoes, sheer glittery dresses to icy blue eyeshadow. The aesthetic also includes creams, blues and pastels, glistening netted, sheer or metallic materials, beads, pearls and sequins. Think unicorn vibes but make it coastal...

What is Barbiecore?

Barbiecore is one of the many 'core' trends channelled by TikTok's fashionistas last year. But it seemed to take off when the world seemed to go crazy for pink everything after Valentino’s Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli created a colour with Pantone titled ‘Valentino Pink PP' for his AW22 show. And with the new live action Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Dua Lipa being released next month, we predict the trend is here to stay for the rest of this year.