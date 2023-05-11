Hailey Bieber just rocked stylish gold hoop earrings - and they're under £130

The supermodel just took ‘NYC breakfast run’ to a whole new level…

We’re used to seeing Hailey Bieber in outfits for literally every occasion that we want to recreate. Admittedly, the majority of the time we’re looking for dupes, because the 26-year-old’s wardrobe is a designer label haven that is often just slightly out of budget. Until now.

Yesterday morning she stepped out on the streets of New York in what can only be described as the most elevated breakfast run look of all time. And despite wearing a Prada/Ferragamo concoction that we can’t get over, she accessorised with a stunning pair of textured earrings from Missoma that are only £125.

READ: 14 stylish pairs of hoop earrings that you definitely need in your life

RELATED: Hailey Bieber's Coachella manicure is perfect for festival season

© Getty She gave 'breakfast run' a major upgrade

You'd be forgiven for mistaking her chunky earrings for fine jewellery, as the ridged hoops are exquisite. It was just yesterday that Hailey announced her beauty company Rhode's expansion to the UK by wearing a retro England football crop top to commemorate the moment. Continuing her streak of championing the UK, she wore earrings from the Notting Hill-based brand with her bellissima breakfast ensemble.

Wide shouldered, oversized maxi coats are Hailey’s kryptonite. We know this because she stepped out in not one, but three sensational Saint Laurent coats on consecutive days that boasted the same silhouette.

MORE: The affordable beauty essentials our favourite It-girls are loving this spring

SEE: Hailey Bieber's latest 'Lemon Meringue Manicure' is perfect for spring 2023

Her earrings were from British brand Missoma

Giving her favourite off-duty jacket a spring makeover, she wore a golden yellow structured coat paired with a Mode mischief backless black t-shirt and a suede Prada micro mini skirt underneath. Another one of her go-to silhouettes - she has a penchant for sporting looks that boast a super short hemline, making her legs appear never-ending.

Adding to her magnificent gold hoops, she also accessorised with rectangular shades, a black leather Ferragamo handbag in one hand, and cups of iced coffee in the other. Iconic.

Her textured gold earrings added a touch of It-girl glam to a look that we will not be forgetting anytime soon.

Shop Hailey Bieber's earrings:

The ridge detailing on these earrings make them super unique and they're perfect to take you for any occasion this summer, as proven by Hailey Bieber. £125 AT MISSOMA

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.