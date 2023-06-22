Hailey Bieber just wore 2023's most bizarre it bag

Hailey Bieber is at it again. Adding more exquisite accessories that we never knew we needed to our summer wishlist.

We know that she's always ahead of the curve when it comes to fashion and beauty trends: from the glazed beauty craze to her wacky manicures this summer, we're always turning to the Rhode founder for cool-girl inspo.

After schooling us in wearing mermaidcore and barbiecore at the same time last week, followed by giving the 90s slipdress a quiet luxury makeover, the model stepped out in New York City with her husband Justin on Wednesday wearing the most unexpected summer bag ever. But as always, she was totally on trend.

MORE: Hailey Bieber just combined two of 2023's hottest trends

RELATED: Hailey Bieber's Coachella manicure is perfect for festival season

© Getty Hailey wore an oversized fur bag in NYC

Hailey oozed off-duty cool in a pair of dark wash, straight leg jeans that grazed the ankle, a leather bomber jacket - her favourite style to go with absolutely every outfit right now, a Nike cap and gold chunky earrings.

Juxtaposing her muted toned outfit was an oversized, fuzzy yellow Jodie bag from Bottega Veneta.

Jodie's and Hailey go hand-in-hand. She has the cult-adored handbag in practically every texture and colourway possible, and her latest addition is the perfect colourway to elevate your summer looks.

MORE: Hello! Fashion Guest List: The best parties throughout the month of May

READ: Rihanna and Hailey Bieber have both been spotted in this polo shirt, and it's the ultimate wardrobe update

© Getty Statement bags were a key trend at London Fashion Week this year

Statement bags are a key trend for summer 2023, texture or no texture. At London Fashion Week back in February, the array of wacky bags was delightful. The streets were inundated with classic cool-girl Loewe Puzzles and all kinds of glorious Chanels, but many opted for alternative handbags as a way of adding even more interest to a look. From oversized clutches carried underarm to funky metallics (including lots of Bottega Cassettes) and eye catching motifs, the fashion rule was 'anything goes as long as it's OTT'...

According to her latest outfits, Hailey also suggests you need pink dresses, slingback flats, knee length shorts and a dramatic manicure this summer.