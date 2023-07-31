H&M have released a £18.99 pair of shoes that Sofia Richie would love

Sofia Richie, known for her impeccable taste and sartorial flair, is the embodiment of the modern ‘quiet luxury’ fashion maven.

With a penchant for embracing versatile and chic styles, she has often been spotted sporting classic ballet flats. Recently she posted an Instagram story to her 10.5m followers showing her wearing a long white skirt with a mint green pair of Chanel's signature tweed ballet flats and a matching flap bag. Sofia's stunning shoes were made of wool, silk tweed and patent calfskin, putting an autumnal twist on the two-tone flats.

Ballet pumps are the comeback queen of summer 2023, with the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, the Princess of Wales and Kylie Jenner all welcoming the return of the flat footwear trend - allowing the wearer to make a chic statement without ostentation..

Now H&M has just unveiled a mesmerising pair of ballet flats, destined to capture the hearts of ‘quiet luxury’ and ‘old money’ enthusiasts alike. The Swedish retail giant’s design team has masterfully crafted a pair of tweed beauties that strike a perfect balance between classic refinement and modern allure.

The shoes boast a decorative bow at the front and a rounded toe in a contrasting colour with satin lining, resulting in a timeless piece of footwear that transcends trends and seasons and will be perfect for autumn 2023. The flats, with their Parisian-inspired elegance are priced at a surprisingly affordable £18.99… who said luxury needed to break the bank?

These trendy H&M ballet flats come in a versatile black shade. The chic design complements both casual and dressy outfits. These shoes are perfect for summer days and nights, featuring a comfortable 1.5 cm heel for all-day wear. Pair them with flowy sundresses, cropped jeans, or tailored skirts for effortless style, I love how they work all year around and will look just as good with tights in colder months as they do now. £18.99 AT H&M

There is no denying that Sofia Richie has become Gen-Z’s poster girl for quiet luxury. From her three (yes, three) Chanel wedding dresses designed by the label's creative director Virginie Viard for her nuptials to Elliot Grainge to her exquisite honeymoon wardrobe, the 24-year-old is the ultimate style muse.

Shop a few of our favourite ballet flats to buy this season:

Los Angeles Ballet - Asos Asos - Los Angeles Ballet Asos’ Los Angeles Ballet shoes boast a chic ruched design and an elastic strap for a secure fit. Embodying sophistication and comfort, they are perfect for both casual and formal occasions. Style them with a flowy midi dress for a romantic polished look or dress up your favourite jeans and t-shirt ensemble for a polished yet relaxed vibe. Whether you're strolling through the city or attending a special event, these versatile shoes will add a touch of ‘Balletcore’ grace to any outfit. £18.00 AT ASOS

Elastic satin ballerinas - Mango Mango - Elastic Satin Ballerinas Embrace style and comfort with Mango's Elastic Satin Ballerinas. These flats feature a sleek satin finish in elegant chocolate brown. Versatile and chic, they are perfect for autumn 2023, pair them with a body skimming knit dresses for a feminine look or soften your leather trousers by adding them for a polished and sophisticated look. Whether you're at work or attending a brunch, these ballerinas will add a touch of cool-girl approved effortlessness to your ensemble. £35.99 AT MANGO

Chouchou backless ballet flats - Jacquemus Jacquemus - Chouchou backless ballet flats Step into elegance with Jacquemus' Chouchou square-toe leather backless ballet flats. These luxurious flats exude contemporary charm and sophistication. The square-toe design adds a modern twist to the classic ballet flat style. Pair them with a tailored jumpsuit for a chic and polished look or wear them with a midi skirt and a tucked-in blouse for a modern romantic ensemble that's perfect for any upscale event. £525 FROM MATCHES

Mamadrague leather ballet flats - Christian Louboutin Christian Louboutin - Mamadrague ballet flats Elevate your style with Christian Louboutin's Mamadrague leather ballet flats. Crafted with the sacchetto technique that allows the shoe to adapt to the natural curve of your feet, these flats showcase luxurious Italian leather and a sophisticated design. The signature red sole adds a touch of iconic elegance. Pair them with a tailored pantsuit for a chic office look or with a cocktail dress for a glamorous evening ensemble that will turn heads. These versatile flats are a must-have for any ‘quiet luxury’ enthusiast. £635 AT NET-A-PORTER

Jimmy Choo - Ade suede ballet flats Indulge in luxury with Jimmy Choo's Ade embellished suede ballet flats. The intricate pearl embellishments and sumptuous suede exude opulence and sophistication. Pair them with a little black dress for an elegant evening look or dress up your favourite joggers and loose fit shirt for a chic daytime ensemble. Whether you're attending a special event or a casual outing, these ballet flats will take your outfit to new heights. £625 FROM NET-A-PORTER

