Is Meghan Markle finally back on Instagram? Everything we know so far

The news that Meghan Markle is potentially back on Instagram is music to fashion lovers' ears.

Glimpses of the stylish Duchess are few and far between since her total social media hiatus (though we did see the daring dress she wore to celebrate her birthday in Montecito on Thursday and a video of her wearing the perfect transitional weather staple), therefore a return to the photo and video sharing app is absolutely welcomed from those of us who crave her sartorial savviness.

The minimalistic fashion muse, who celebrated turning 42 earlier this week, is making headlines because fans think they've found her personal Instagram account. It's a public account with the handle @meghan, that doesn't yet have any images. But overnight, the page's following has skyrocketed from around 3000 to almost 50,000. Here's everything we know so far...

MORE: Meghan Markle just broke this golden rule about horizontal stripes

READ: Meghan Markle's sleeveless turtleneck is the transitional staple we never knew we needed until now

Fans think this is Meghan Markle's new personal Instagram page

Is Meghan Markle on Instagram?

Whether the account actually belongs to Meghan or not remains unknown, however in an interview with The Cut in August of 2022, she told the American outlet: "Do you want to know a secret? I'm getting back...on Instagram." The account has actually been active for around a year, and was reportedly created just before she launched her now defunct podcast, Archetypes.

So, if the account has been active on Instagram all year, why is it gaining momentum now? “Meghan was set to go live on Insta, but changed her mind shortly before she launched her “Archetypes” podcast, so it’s just sitting there now,” a source recently told Page Six.

© RT Youth Power Fund Meghan recently wore an incredible sleeveless dress

We also know that Meghan previously had a major social media presence. Alongside her active Instagram during her Suits heyday, she was a prolific blogger with her travel and lifestyle page The Tig, which also housed plenty of stunning sartorial inspiration.

When joining the royal family, she closed her personal account (@meghanmarkle) and intially shared the handle @kensingtonroyal with Prince Harry, and the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton. In 2019, around the time their son Archie was born, Meghan and Harry launched their @sussexroyal page, which was then shut down around a year later when they left their duties as working royals.

Suffice to say we'll be impatiently refreshing our feeds waiting for that first post...