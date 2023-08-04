Meghan Markle just broke this golden rule about horizontal stripes

Happy Birthday to the effortlessly stylish Meghan Markle, who turns 42 today.

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated with a birthday-eve date night with Prince Harry at the A-list-favourite Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, California, and naturally, the fashion-forward former actress showed off her sartorial prowess.

Meghan's signature style agenda is effortlessly chic

She's one of the chicest royals on the planet who has a penchant for decadent designer looks. From Dior to Victoria Beckham, her often minimalistic, 'quiet luxury'-approved ensembles encapsulate her signature style agenda. But for her birthday this year, Meghan wore a totally unexpected, loud dress that broke fashion rule's golden rule when wearing stripes, and she absolutely nailed it.

She wore the 'Theo Striped Jersey Strapless Maxi Dress' from Australian brand Posse. The strapless dress boasts a maxi length, a tube silhouette, and a striking, ultra wide, black and white striped design.

Granted, stripes are timeless, as perfectly proved by the 'Breton' which has stood the test of time for over 100 years. Also, Sofia Richie wore the coolest quiet luxury striped shirt from Khaite recently, and every It-girl from Sienna Miller to Mia Regan sported a stripy look at Wimbledon 2023.

Meghan wore this wide-striped dress by Posee for her 42nd birthday

The one thing none of the above did, however, was wear ultra wide, block coloured stripes - which is often considered a major fashion faux pax. Naturally though, the stylish duchess braved the look and oozed sophistication.

Meghan went one step further with her look by adding a statement accessories - she carried the 'Nia' orange beaded clutch from celeb-adored label Cult Gaia. In another example that flat shoes are absolutely in this year, Meghan eschewed heels and wore flat black toe post sandals.

Here's to another year filled with fashion inspo from the stylish royal.