Meghan Markle's sleeveless turtleneck is the transitional staple we never knew we needed until now

As a fashion-forward royal icon, the Duchess of Sussex has consistently captured the world's attention with her impeccable sense of style, and her latest look is no exception.

Meghan Markle recently appeared in a video shared by the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund. The 41-year-old Duchess was glowing as she surprised a group of young leaders through a series of phone calls. Prince Harry, aged 38, was also present during the video appearance. Meghan’s outfit choice was impeccable, effortlessly showcasing her style in a camel hued sleeveless turtleneck top from the sustainable brand Bleusalt, based in Malibu.

Continuing with her choice of neutral attire, Meghan complemented her outfit with flared trousers in the same caramel colour. To add a touch of glamour to her look, she adorned herself with gold jewellery.

The sleeveless turtleneck is the epitome of transitional summer style, offering a refreshing and chic approach to warm-weather dressing that we never knew we needed until now. Combining the sophistication and elegance of a classic turtleneck with the breathability and comfort of sleeveless tops, it's the perfect choice for those in-between days when the weather is neither too hot nor too cold. Its versatility allows it to be effortlessly dressed up or down, making it a staple for various occasions.

© RT Youth Power Fund The couple praised the individuals for their incredible work

One of the most compelling aspects of the garment is its ability to effortlessly transition from day to night. For a polished daytime look, pair it with tailored trousers (a-la Meghan) or a midi skirt, to exude an air of refined elegance. As the evening descends, you can easily take it to new heights by adding statement jewellery and a tailored blazer, another Meghan signature.

The sleeveless turtleneck's sleek silhouette is flattering for all body types, accentuating the shoulders and elongating the neck. Its simplicity also allows for endless possibilities when it comes to accessorising, making it an ideal blank canvas for those who love to experiment with their personal style.

© Christian Vierig A Copenhagen Fashion Week guest wearing denim cargo pants with a cropped sleeveless turtleneck

As the world continues to look to Meghan for style inspiration, it is evident that the sleeveless turtleneck is here to stay as a classic and sophisticated piece for effortless summer to autumn dressing.