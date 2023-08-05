10 High Summer pieces inspired by our favourite Holiday destinations

With more rain in the UK than ever, I wouldn't be surprised if a lot of you are jetting off abroad ASAP. Whether it’s a short weekend in France, or a long haul holiday to Indonesia - I’ve rounded up some summer pieces inspired by 10 beautiful destinations.

Vanessa Blair

MORE: A summer guide to effortless, everyday monochrome dressing with Vanessa Blair

Why you should trust Vanessa:

With a penchant for classic and considered everyday style, Vanessa is your go-to guru on building capsule wardrobes and making smarter purchase choices along the way. A lover of both luxury and high street fashion, her followers on Instagram are dedicated to her classic aesthetic. As Hello! Fashion's contributor, her articles are here to help you discover how to elevate your outfits and redefine your personal style.

Mykonos

Crochet Beach Dress - Next

Inspired by jewel tones and rainbow colours. I love this beach dress perfect for jetting off to Mykonos. Sipping a Pina Colada in the midst of a Grecian beach bar, pair this dress with your favourite bikini - gold frame sunglasses and layered chunky jewellery. £45.00 AT NEXT

Bali

Curved Suede Bag - Arket

The perfect green hue inspired by the rolling rice fields of Bali, Indonesia. Practical in design, it allows for hands-free frolicking, or riding on the back of a motorbike. This suede bag is my ideal holiday carry on. Style with a floaty white linen playsuit and matching bucket hat. £179.00 AT ARKET

Rhodes

One Shoulder Dress - Whistles

Taking influence from the neutral settings of Rhodes in Greece, I adore this one shoulder dress from Whistles. Suitable for the day with flip-flops and Ray Bans, I loved wearing this dress on holiday as the fabric is beautiful and flattering. Take this dress to dinner with a slick bun and a red lip for the perfect, smart-casual attire. £129.00 £65.00 AT WHISTLES

Lisbon

Giana Short Sleeve Shirt - Aligne

Taking influence from the hustle and bustle of Lisbon, Portugal. This cool piece would be perfect for wearing as a top, or styled on a summer’s evening as an over-shirt. Pair with dark denim shorts, and a crossbody bag for exploring the beautiful Portuguese streets with a Pastel de nata in hand! £89.00 AT ALIGNE

Puglia

Violette Ditsy Dress - Rixo

Where would be more perfect to sport a vintage inspired midi dress than Puglia, Italy? Picture a quaint evening on the terrace, with an enchanting Italian sunset, red wine and a seafood linguine. This dress is cut on the bias, so hangs beautifully off the waist - and bonus? Conceals a bra for that functional edge. £265.00 AT RIXO

Menorca

The Tie Top - Bohème

Inspired by the laid back, simple lifestyle of Menorca, Spain - I adore this tie top by Bohème. Clever in design, this piece will cater for a range of bust sizes. Pair with neutral cargo trousers and Havaianas for the ultimate cool-girl attire. Or if you desire a more classic approach, style with denim shorts and a basket bag. £169.00 AT BOHÈME

Sydney

White Linen Trousers - Arket

A subtle summer nod to Sydney, these cool linen trousers are perfect for a long haul holiday to Australia. Style with a vest top and sandals for an easy, Bondi Beach outfit. Then double up for the journey home, with a lightweight knit and trainers. £79.00 AT ARKET

Ibiza

Small Font Tote in Raffia - Loewe

Because of it’s name, I had to link this tote from the Loewe x Paul’s Ibiza collection to...you guessed it - Ibiza in Spain. Inspired by the vibrancy, and colourful culture, I love this straw bag in this beautiful yellow, mimicking the shade of the Spanish sun. Pair with a floaty linen dress, sandals, and finished off with Sanpellegrino for the epitome of Summer. £795.00 AT LOEWE

Phuket

Pink Crinkle Bikini - Hunza G

With the influence of not only Barbie, but by the beautiful beaches of Phuket, in Thailand, I had to include something striking in this holiday line up. Pair this comfortable, yet cool two-piece with a bucket hat and sandals. This ensemble definitely has huge, full-moon party potential. £155.00 AT HUNZA G

Provence

Outta Love Sunglasses - Le Specs

My last holiday piece is inspired by Provence, France. Taking influence from an iconic 90s frame, the slimline silhouette will compliment your face while exuding cool-girl confidence. Style with a sleek bun, and chunky Bottega Veneta earrings for a picture-perfect day in Provence.

£51.89 AT LE SPECS

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.