Australia Fashion Week 2024: Best street style looks

Need a little style inspiration? Time to look Down Under…

Clare Pennington
Style Writer
12 minutes ago
Yes, we’ve got the Big Four: New York, London, Milan and Paris. And we’ve got the quirky kids: Copenhagen and Tokyo. But let’s not forget we also have Australian Fashion Week - launched in 1996 to get Aussie labels onto the world stage. This year’s proceedings kicked off on May 13th with attendees at venue Carriageworks treated to Resort shows from beloved labels such as Nicol & Ford, Bec + Bridge and P.E. Nation.

And as we all know, it’s not just what’s happening on the inside that counts, the attendees parading up and down the streets of Sydney offered up some mighty fine sartorial inspiration, so let’s take a look at the best street style looks so far...

Sarah Ellen© Hanna Lassen

Sarah Ellen

Sequins plus a neon knit? Consider us sold! Sarah's silver top (and her cute as a button bag) are Loewe. 

Brooke Mcauley © Hanna Lassen

Brooke Mcauley

Former ballerina Brooke picked up her fantastic pinstripe blazer at Sandro, her butter hued pants at Maje and her red hot bag at Bulgari. 

Emily Gurr© Hanna Lassen

Emily Gurr

What's this? The coat of our dreams! This sublime gold trench is from Aussie label Blanca Studio. 

Victoria Burns© Hanna Lassen

Victoria Burns

Victoria picked up her fresh denim and baby pink combo from Ganni and Coach and accessorised with Pandora jewellery.

Fleur Egan© Hanna Lassen

Fleur Egan

Proving that red and green can absolutely be seen outside the Festive period.

Sarah Stephens© Hanna Lassen

Sarah Stephens

Sporting light as a feather pastels in an Anna Quan trenchcoat and white socks and heels. 

Eloise Jaksic© Hanna Lassen

Eloise Jaksic

We adore this pairing of sportswear up top (courtesy of P.E Nation) and party down below (courtesy of Ancler).

Red Alert© Hanna Lassen

Red Alert

This cracking ensemble could be by none other than the great Jean Paul Gaulthier. 

Suzan Mutesi© Hanna Lassen

Suzan Mutesi

Actor and Author Susan wore tights by P.E. Nation, a dref_by_d jacket and a vintage silk shirt. 

Victoria Olabuntu© Hanna Lassen

Victoria Olabuntu

Let's face it, sometimes only leopard print will do. 

Sock It© Hanna Lassen

Sock It

This guest's cute as a button co-ord came courtesy of Maje, and her bag is of course, a glorious Chanel. 

Charlene Davies© Hanna Lassen

Charlene Davies

Style maven Charlene is a hotbed of sartorial inspiration and we highly recommend taking a deep dive into her Instagram. 

Fleur Egan© Hanna Lassen

Fleur Egan

Now this is a colour combination we can get behind! Crisp white, bright yellow and soothing greens and blues. 

Hats Off© Hanna Lassen

Hats Off

Ticking off every box on our New Season checklist: big hats, knee high socks and a show-stopping co-ord. 

Maxine Wylde© Hanna Lassen

Maxine Wylde

Maxine's insane jeans are from Darkpark and she picked up her pink bag at House of Sunny and her Y2K sunnies at Gentle Monster.

Charlene Davies© Hanna Lassen

Charlene Davies

Fantastic news for fans of this show-stopping number, it's from Brit label Selezza London! 

Big Mac© Hanna Lassen

Big Mac

The Aussies have called it: It's officially the year of the trench coat. 

Blazer Glory© Hanna Lassen

Blazer Glory

Now this is how to layer a blazer and cardigan. A round of applause please. 

Sarah Stephens© Hanna Lassen

Sarah Stephens

We're simply green with envy for this Kermit-approved two piece (teamed with a Sandro shirt). 

