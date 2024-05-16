Australia Fashion Week 2024: Best street style looks

Yes, we’ve got the Big Four: New York, London, Milan and Paris. And we’ve got the quirky kids: Copenhagen and Tokyo. But let’s not forget we also have Australian Fashion Week - launched in 1996 to get Aussie labels onto the world stage. This year’s proceedings kicked off on May 13th with attendees at venue Carriageworks treated to Resort shows from beloved labels such as Nicol & Ford, Bec + Bridge and P.E. Nation.

And as we all know, it’s not just what’s happening on the inside that counts, the attendees parading up and down the streets of Sydney offered up some mighty fine sartorial inspiration, so let’s take a look at the best street style looks so far...

© Hanna Lassen Sarah Ellen Sequins plus a neon knit? Consider us sold! Sarah's silver top (and her cute as a button bag) are Loewe.

© Hanna Lassen Brooke Mcauley Former ballerina Brooke picked up her fantastic pinstripe blazer at Sandro, her butter hued pants at Maje and her red hot bag at Bulgari.

© Hanna Lassen Emily Gurr What's this? The coat of our dreams! This sublime gold trench is from Aussie label Blanca Studio.

© Hanna Lassen Victoria Burns Victoria picked up her fresh denim and baby pink combo from Ganni and Coach and accessorised with Pandora jewellery.

© Hanna Lassen Fleur Egan Proving that red and green can absolutely be seen outside the Festive period.

MORE: The best street style outfits at New York Fashion Week AW24

RELATED: The best street style outfits at London Fashion Week AW24

© Hanna Lassen Sarah Stephens Sporting light as a feather pastels in an Anna Quan trenchcoat and white socks and heels.

© Hanna Lassen Eloise Jaksic We adore this pairing of sportswear up top (courtesy of P.E Nation) and party down below (courtesy of Ancler).

© Hanna Lassen Red Alert This cracking ensemble could be by none other than the great Jean Paul Gaulthier.

© Hanna Lassen Suzan Mutesi Actor and Author Susan wore tights by P.E. Nation, a dref_by_d jacket and a vintage silk shirt.

© Hanna Lassen Victoria Olabuntu Let's face it, sometimes only leopard print will do.

© Hanna Lassen Sock It This guest's cute as a button co-ord came courtesy of Maje, and her bag is of course, a glorious Chanel.

© Hanna Lassen Charlene Davies Style maven Charlene is a hotbed of sartorial inspiration and we highly recommend taking a deep dive into her Instagram.

© Hanna Lassen Fleur Egan Now this is a colour combination we can get behind! Crisp white, bright yellow and soothing greens and blues.

© Hanna Lassen Hats Off Ticking off every box on our New Season checklist: big hats, knee high socks and a show-stopping co-ord.

© Hanna Lassen Maxine Wylde Maxine's insane jeans are from Darkpark and she picked up her pink bag at House of Sunny and her Y2K sunnies at Gentle Monster.

© Hanna Lassen Charlene Davies Fantastic news for fans of this show-stopping number, it's from Brit label Selezza London!

© Hanna Lassen Big Mac The Aussies have called it: It's officially the year of the trench coat.

© Hanna Lassen Blazer Glory Now this is how to layer a blazer and cardigan. A round of applause please.