Australia Fashion Week 2024: Best street style looks

Yes, we’ve got the Big Four: New York, London, Milan and Paris. And we’ve got the quirky kids: Copenhagen and Tokyo. But let’s not forget we also have Australian Fashion Week - launched in 1996 to get Aussie labels onto the world stage. This year’s proceedings kicked off on May 13th with attendees at venue Carriageworks treated to Resort shows from beloved labels such as Nicol & Ford, Bec + Bridge and P.E. Nation.
And as we all know, it’s not just what’s happening on the inside that counts, the attendees parading up and down the streets of Sydney offered up some mighty fine sartorial inspiration, so let’s take a look at the best street style looks so far...
Sarah Ellen
Sequins plus a neon knit? Consider us sold! Sarah's silver top (and her cute as a button bag) are Loewe.
Brooke Mcauley
Former ballerina Brooke picked up her fantastic pinstripe blazer at Sandro, her butter hued pants at Maje and her red hot bag at Bulgari.
Emily Gurr
What's this? The coat of our dreams! This sublime gold trench is from Aussie label Blanca Studio.
Victoria Burns
Victoria picked up her fresh denim and baby pink combo from Ganni and Coach and accessorised with Pandora jewellery.
Fleur Egan
Proving that red and green can absolutely be seen outside the Festive period.