Princess Kate's new affordable slingbacks are set to sell out

On Thursday the Princess of Wales stepped out for the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 to support her husband Prince William who participated in the match. Kate met with representatives from the eleven charities who will benefit from the funds raised at the event. This match marks the 12th year of the annual event, and is set to take the total amount raised to more than £12,000,000.

We were never in doubt that the Princess would step out in style, and she did so wearing the same affordable shoe brand that she wore last year.

© David M. Benett Princess of Wales attended the charity polo event

She has a penchant for tailored separates, figure hugging silhouettes and fitted midi dresses, but opted for a radically different aesthetic for the occassion. She took a leaf out of Princess Beatrice's book and wore a patterned dress from royal-adored brand Beulah. She paired the look with a Mulberry satchel, gold hoop earrings, a cuff bracelet from Sezane and two-tone, slingback pumps from Camilla Elphick.

The princess has been championing two-tone shoes all summer, wearing her quiet luxury-approved black and white pair on multiple ocassions. Now she's given the classic style a minimalistic makeover by wearing the stunning 'Lucia' heels from the eponymous founder Camilla's label, which boast a tan body with a patent tonal toe and the brand's signature pearl buckle.

© David M. Benett Kate wore heels by Camilla Elphick

Last year for the charity polo match, Kate wore the two-tone 'Alicia' slingback flats from the British label. And soon after she stepped out in them, they became the cult-adored shoe of the summer which sold out almost instantly, therefore we would not be surprised if her latest pair do too.

After a surge in popularity, founder Camilla Elphick told Hello! Fashion that she was releasing the Alicia's in a new colourway every month. Thankfully, the Lucia's already come in five stunning different styles, but we're sure they'll be gone before you can say 'trend setting royal'.

Heading to a polo match this summer? Her shoes are available to shop on the Camilla Elphick website.

