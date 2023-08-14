Dior's pop-up store at Harrods is a must-see this summer

The French label has reunited with the British heritage store to celebrate their 70-year relationship

Dior's seasonal pop-up exhibitions inside the prestigious walls of Harrods make shopping at the iconic department store even more compelling

After seeing the brand's palatial Christmas exhibitions last year - The Fabulous World of Dior and a Gingerbread Cafe, we've been patiently waiting to see what the two fashion powerhouses had in store for 2023.

The illustrious French label has reunited once again with Harrods for another must-see exhibition, this time to showcase its Autumn/Winter 23/24 collection. The collaboration is "in honour of the [brand's] friendship forged with Harrods over nearly seventy years," Dior said in a press release.

© Dior Dior's AW23/24 exhibition at Harrods

There will be a series of pop-up boutiques inside the shop in Knightsbridge - three spaces that celebrate the different worlds of Dior, which creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri has embodied within this autumn/winter collection.

The first space replicates a cosy library, adorned with the brand's iconic 'Plan de Paris' motif, which was inspired by a scarf designed by Monsieur Dior in the 1950s. The second space is an opulent gift shop, and the third is a dreamy cabinet which showcases the brand's leather goods.

The exhibition combines the "bold innovation" and "classic heritage" of the two household names, "united more than ever by a quest for excellence in the name of dreams and magic". It also celebrates the "strength, fragility and beauty of a femininity in perpetual motion."

Not going to be in London at this time? Fear not - if you're lucky enough to be heading to Italy instead....

Lake Como's iconic Villa d'Este luxury hotel is currently the other home of Dior's Fall 2023 collection pop-up, which is designed to demonstrate the brand's deep-rooted attachment to Italy. Maria Grazia Chiuri has been Creative Director of the label since 2016. She was born in Rome, and continues to celebrate her Italian heritage through her collections.

The Dior exhibition at Harrods is available to visit between August 4 and August 27 2023.