Dior’s Lake Como pop-up is going to be the Insta-flex of summer 2023

Dior's pop-ups are always heavenly.

From its gingerbread themed cafe in Harrods, to its restaurant on the roof of Selfridges and The Fabulous World of Dior, the French label certainly know how to create a feast for the eyes with more than just its luxurious clothes and accessories.

© Kristen Pelou Dior pop-up store in Villa d'Este, Lake Como

For summer 2023, Dior has make the idyllic Lake Como, and the iconic Villa d'Este luxury hotel, the home of its latest pop-up, where its Fall 2023 line will be displayed. And it's the perfect place to demonstrate the brands deep-rooted attachment to Italy.

Christian Dior made his love for the sun-kissed country well-known. "It is even supposed that the azure blue thread that runs through many of his haute couture creations was inspired by Italy’s Mediterranean charm," according to Dior. He once exclaimed “This is paradise” during one of his stays in Italy, and admired the country's landscapes.

Maria Grazia Chiuri has been Creative Director of the label since 2016. She was born in Rome, and continues to celebrate her Italian heritage through her collections.

© Villa d'Este Villa d'Este is one of the most iconic luxury hotels in the world

The boutique is already open in the hotel's retail space, and guests can shop the brand’s most sought-after bags, scarves, beach accessories and the iconic Toile de Jouy. The fabric has become a Dior staple, and it has been "specially reinvented in a palette of soft hues, from powder pink and feather grey to delicate blue," the brand explains. "Irresistibly, the collection’s main looks are dappled with the season’s must-have motifs, including the Jardin Indien floral pattern that dapples shirts and silk pyjamas with purple, yellow and turquoise."

© Kristen Pelou Inside the Dior pop-up store in Villa d'Este, Lake Como

The iconic Villa d'Este was built in 1568 as the summer residence of Cardinal Tolomeo Gallio, and was transformed into a luxury hotel in 1873. Stars including Elizabeth Taylor, George Clooney and Lady Gaga have all stayed at the hotel for extended periods of time, and Stanley Tucci claimed it is his favourite hotel in the world.

© Kristen Pelou Inside the heavenly Dior store

"After leisurely mornings perusing the Dior pop-up, guests can amble through Villa d’Este’s romantic flower gardens, take a dip in the first floating pool on the lake or sip a cocktail on its jasmine-filled terrace. Villa d’Este is also able to arrange e-boat and vintage boat tours of Lake Como for those wishing to while away the hours on the water." Talk about Instagram worthy....

The most opulent shopping experience imaginable.

For more information visit villadeste.com