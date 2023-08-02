Madonna wore Dua Lipa's entire Versace collection to watch Beyoncé

The pop music legend shared images from backstage at Beyoncé's Renaissance tour and her outfit was incredible

Madonna's style agenda has been iconic as her music is across her whole 40-year-career.

Be it cone bras, controversial crosses or spearheading underwear as outerwear, the Material Girl singer has been through some of the most memorable style eras in pop history.

Her dress code is still as unexpected and quirky as ever, as proven when she shared photos on her Instagram story backstage with her daughters Mercy, Stella and Estere at Beyoncé's Renaissance concert at the MetLife stadium in New York. She brought together the stylish music trio we never knew we needed, posing with Queen Bey herself and wearing the coolest outfit from Dua Lipa's summer 2023 collection with Versace.

© Instagram Madonna shared the photo on her Instagram Stories with her daughters Stella, Estere and Mercy, with Beyoncé and her daughter Rumi

Taking dopamine dressing to new heights, Madonna wore the 'Butterfly Silk Blend Shirt' which boasts a contrasting blue and pink body, emblazoned with ladybugs, polkadots and butterflies. She paired with the matching bubblegum pink shorts from the La Vacanza collection.

© Instagram Madonna shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories with her daughters at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour at the MetLife Stadium.

Schooling us in making summer looks suitable for the transitional weather season too, she paired the two-piece with sheer black tights, patent black zip-up boots and diva-approved oversized sunglasses.

© Instagram Beyoncé paid tribute to Madonna at the show

What is the Dua Lipa x Versace collection?

Incase you missed it, Dua and Donatella Versace showcased their collaboration during the Cannes Film Festival in May. Not only is this Dua's first design collab, but it's the first time Versace have opened the floor to a co-collaborator in this way.

The collection titled La Vacanza is quite literally the holiday wardrobe of dreams. Dua said on the collection: “Donatella and I bonded over our shared love of this time of year while making this collection. Digging throughthe archives we discovered we were drawn to a lot of the same references which was such an inspiring andfulfilling process. La Vacanza ranges from metallic miniskirts and sexy bikinis, to butterfly rings and printedpieces inspired by the Versace SS ’95 collection. There’s always an occasion to wear Versace, and I know I’llbe spending my days (and nights!) in La Vacanza all summer long.”

Madonna, Dua Lipa and Beyoncé in the same sentence? Yes please.