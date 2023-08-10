This unexpected It-shoe has Nicola Peltz, Kim Kardashian and Madonna in a chokehold

The boots from Marc Jacobs are not for the faint-hearted, yet they're having a major moment in 2023...

So many of this year's microtrends have gripped society like no other.

Barbiecore, Mermaidcore, Coastal grandmother, Cottagecore, Quiet Luxury - the list goes on (so much so that we've created our own glossary). So we were seriously surprised when we noticed fashionistas wearing this same pair of boots from Marc Jacobs throughtout 2023, that do not fit the bill for any of these categories - a welcomed sight for those who've had enough of TikTok's fashion sphere giving every style of dressing its own buzzword.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Nicola stepped out in New York with Brooklyn Beckham championing the boots

The dramatic 'Kiki' platform boots first appeared on the runway during the label's Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week show, when Lady Gaga and Kendall Jenner walked wearing black versions of the buckled shoe. They were then reimagined in 2022 for Marc Jacobs' Heaven brand, where the boots were modelled by Nicki Minaj. Unforgettably, they were also present in its 2022/2023 resort collection, where the campaign featured Kate Moss wearing Kiki's whilst reviving her iconic pink nineties tresses. Since then, the daring footwear has appeared on the agendas of Madonna, Nicola Peltz and Kim Kardashian this year, to name a few.

If there's a pair of platform boots that Nicola Peltz is wearing, you know they're ones to add to your shoe arsenal. The style muse and wife of Brooklyn Beckham has a penchant for elevated (literally) shoes. From Versace to her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham's eponymous clothing line, she wears super chunky footwear on a regular basis. And there've been multiple times she has stepped out in the iconic Kiki.

© Instagram Madonna shared a close up of her Kiki's on Instagram

Yesterday, Madonna, shared a series of images with her 19 million Instagram followers, oozing goth-glam in a daring, strapless corset, boasting a sweetheart neckline and paired with leather, fingerless opera gloves. She finished the ensemble off with fishnet tights and of course, her Kiki's.

Kim Kardashian also shared images yesterday as the face of Marc Jacobs' Fall 23 campaign. She wore a midi leather tube skirt with a corset, polkadot opera gloves and a pair of white platform pumps almost identical to the Kiki, with white socks underneath. Every It-girl is elevating their shoe game right now with a pair of long white socks - just ask Hailey Bieber.

From ballet flats to frog mules, to the unexpected return of the Kiki's, 2023's shoe game just keeps on surprising us.