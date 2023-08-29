Amal Clooney oozes quiet luxury in chicest shoes of summer 2023

Though we're eagerly awaiting all of the fashion glitz and glamour that is synonymous with the Venice Film Festival, knowing Amal Clooney will be attending this year has amped up our excitement to the max.

The lawyer, style icon and wife of George Clooney has given sartorial fanatics plenty to discuss even before the event starts, arriving in the Italian city the day before it begins, wearing the chicest 'quiet luxury' ensemble of the summer.

MORE: Amal Clooney's most iconic fashion moments of all time

READ: Amal Clooney dazzles in two of summer 2023's biggest fashion trends

© Jacopo Raule Amal and George arrived in Venice a day prior to the Film Festival

Amal stepped out with her husband George Clooney wearing a white high-neck mini dress adorned with statement black flowers along the body. Whilst wearing floral patterns in summer may not be groundbreaking, Amal’s monochrome ensemble put the chicest spin on a quintessential outfit.

She paired her delightful dress with slingback pumps from iconic luxury brand Roger Vivier. Rounding off her black accessories were a pair of round oversized sunglasses and the ‘Kikka’ leather handbag from cool-girl label 16Arlington, complete with the brand’s signature flap pockets and a dainty silver logo. Roger Vivier's prolific career started in the 1930s. During his frequent visits to the Moulin Rouge, the Casino de Paris and the Folies Bergères, he met the French singer Mistinguett and actress Joséphine Baker, and created his first made-to-measure shoes for them. Now the brand is adored by It-girls for it's high-fashion credentials.

MORE: Amal Clooney's latest vintage red carpet moment was elegance personified

READ: Amal Clooney wears two stunning dresses to support George at The Kennedy Center Honors

© Jacopo Raule Amal wore a monochrome mini dress with Roger Vivier slingbacks

What is Quiet luxury?

“‘Quiet Luxury’ is the most sustainable as you have chosen pieces that will last in your wardrobe forever. It’s a smart aesthetic, with classic cuts and designer labels that you will never get bored of,” stylist Georgie Gray previously told Hello! Fashion, “Quiet Luxury is a new age minimalism style, and in terms of clothes they are investment pieces and forever staples that will last in your wardrobe.”

Amal has schooled us more than once on Venetian fashion. From her former Venice Film Festival red carpet looks to her ultra chic wedding ensembles, when she and George wed in the romantic Italian city back in 2014.

We cannot wait to see what she brings to the sartorial table during this year’s event which runs from August 30 to September 9.