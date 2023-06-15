Princess Kate just pulled off the trickiest shoe trend of all time

Everytime the Princess of Wales steps out for her royal duties, we are in awe of at least one accessory from her exquisite ensemble.

On Thursday she met with health visitors in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, who are taking part in a new field study funded by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which aims to support the profession to promote infant wellbeing and social and emotional development.

© Getty Princess Kate greeted children in Warwickshire

We know she's the ultimate sartorial sustinability champion when it comes to outfit repeating. From wearing the blue Elie Saab dress she wore to Ascot last year for a Buckingham Palace Garden Party last month, to the Barbiecore-approved powder pink Alexander Mcqueen suit she re-wore to visit the Foundling Museum in London, the stylish Princess is the ultimate wear-it-more-than-once royal.

But her latest circular fashion moment boasts a divisive accessory that isn't an easy one to pull off. But Kate proved her worth as a fashion icon and schooled us yet again, on how to wear the white heel.

She stunned in the green leopard print 'Petra’ maxi dress from cult-adored, London-based label Cefinn, paired with leather pumps from Jimmy Choo - the summery shoe she has worn twice in the last few weeks. The ‘Amberley’ Mulberry bag completed her white accessories for the outing, creating an ensemble that is perfect for this glorious weather.

© Getty She wore a Cefinn dress with white Jimmy Choo heels

Fashionistas are often afraid to wear white heels, for fear of them making an outfit look distateful. But we think they're the pinnacle of a summer shoe: they're as easy to wear with any colour and any look in summer as patent black court shoes are in winter.

The fashion-forward princess already showed us how to style the white stiletto for summer 2023 during her pre-coronation outings. Kicking off the celebrations in a pub, she wore a bespoke fitted red coat from Eponine, complete with the same pair of Jimmy Choos.

© Getty Kate also wore her Jimmy Choo heels earlier this summer

Ellie Goulding also made the case for white heels with a 2023 upgrade last month when she wore a Y2K approved bubble hem dress with chunky Valentino platforms.

If Princess Kate approves of white heels, then so do we...