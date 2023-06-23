Amal Clooney dazzles in two of summer 2023's biggest fashion trends

The human rights lawyer spoke at the We Choose Earth conference in Madrid on Thursday

Amal Clooney knows a thing or two about statement sartorial moments.

The 45-year-old is constantly turning heads when making appearances for special occassions, from custom Valentino to vintage Alexander McQueen. The Lebanese-British barrister and wife of George Clooney never misses with her effortlessly elegant looks.

On Thursday she stepped out in Madrid to speak at the 'We Choose Earth' tour wearing the most striking yellowish-gold satin jumpsuit. The global conference aims to empower participants to adopt a holistic approach to environmental and social preservation.

© Getty Amal stunned in a bright yellowish-gold jumpsuit

Her one shoulder statement piece boasted a tapered trouser, detailing at the waist and flattering ruching. She has a penchant for all-in-ones this summer, wearing two others just last month - a grey one which gave us a masterclass in menswear and an ultra elegant custom pink Atelier Versace jumpsuit to The Prince’s Trust awards.

But her latest look might just be her best one yet, as she combined two of summer's biggest trends, adored by stylish celebrities and royals alike.

© Getty She paired her look with gold metallic court heels

Statement yellow outfits are a go-to for every occassion right now according to Amal, Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Lopez. Victoria made the case for the bright hue as wedding guest attire when she wore a slinky dress from her eponymous label to celebrate friends nuptials in Miami earlier this year. Jennifer on the other hand, wore a neon yellow Antonio Grimaldi dress to the premiere of AIR last month to support her husband Ben Affleck in his latest movie.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham was pictured in a satin slip dress

Amal paired her jovial jumpsuit with Cartier jewellery and a pair of gold court heels. Metallic accessories were everywhere during fashion month earlier this year, proving why you should add a touch of disco to your looks this summer.

The Princess of Wales wore her trusty silver Gianvito Rossi pumps for the Buckingham Palace Garden in May paired with a blue Elie Saab dress, whilst Sarah Jessica Parker cominbed the metallic trend with Barbiecore in a pair of show stopping fuschia heels to elevate her uber feminine ensemble.

© Getty Princess Kate wore metallic heels last month

The moral of the story is: yellow outfits and metallic accessories are a must have on your wishlist right now...