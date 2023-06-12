The 11 most glamorous dresses at the 2023 Tony Awards

From Jodie Comer to Jessica Chastain... these are the high octane red carpet outfits that stopped us in our tracks

The Tony Awards, otherwise known as the Antoinette Perry Awards for Excellence in Theatre, is an annual event dedicated to honouring the best Broadway talent of the moment.

The prestigious awards ceremony celebrates theatrical excellence – from performances and costumes to set design and lighting.

Held on June 11 at New York's United Palace Theatre, this year's event was a truly lavish affair. With so many stellar performers gathered under one roof, it felt only right that attendees' red carpet outfits were infused with the drama to match.

Hello! Fashion shares the most glamorous looks at the 2023 Tony Awards:

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer's 'Prima Facie' performance bagged her the Best Leading Actress award, and yet, the performer also took home first prize in the outfit department. The 30-year-old looked elegant in a beaded corset strapless gown by Thom Browne alongside jewels by Ana Khouri.

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o exuded next-level cool in a custom breastplate cast from her own torso, created by Pakistani designer Misha Japanwala. She topped things off with a pair of tailored trousers and jewels by De Beers.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain brought an injection of colour in a finely pleated yellow Gucci gown, complete with a dazzling pendant and a flowy cape.

Lea Michele

Lea Michele went for a timeless silhouette by Emilia Wickstead, adorned with a bold, red floral print.

Micaela Diamond

Micaela Diamond championed spring florals in a strapless tiered number by Carolina Herrera.

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams brought a touch of glitz, looking elegant in a sequin column-shape gown by Louis Vuitton.

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan was giving It-girl nostalgia in a butterfly-adorned gown from Dua Lipa's collection with Versace.

Lorna Courtney

Lorna Courtney looked chic in a piece by Markarian with a sweeping train.

Bee Shaffer

Anna Wintour's daughter Bee Shaffer opted for crushed olive velvet from Dior's spring 2023 haute couture collection.

Stephanie Hsu

Another vote for Markarian came in the form of Stephanie Hsu who wore a puff-sleeve, off-the-shoulder gown by the NYC-based luxury womenswear label.

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose brought drama in a plunging Prada gown with jewellery accompaniments by De Beers.

