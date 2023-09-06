Mollie King had a total style transformation in Victoria Beckham gown

Mollie King is going through a style renaissance, and we are totally hooked.

From wearing £5900 Chanel bags at Wimbledon, to wearing radio host, singer-songwriter and fiancée of England cricketer Stuart Broad has gone from girl band glam to an ultra chic style muse.

She flaunted her fashion prowess at the 2023 National Television Awards on Tuesday, wearing the most elegant gown from fellow former pop star Victoria Beckham’s eponymous label.

© Joe Maher Mollie wore a monochrome dress from Victoria Beckham

Proving that an ultra refined wardrobe is at the top of her style agenda right now, Mollie wore the stunning two-tone ‘Lace Insert Cami Floor-Length Dress In Ivory,’ styled by Rebecca Bowyer.

“The classic combination of black and white is updated in this exquisite floor-grazing Lace Insert Cami Dress," the brand says on its website. "A plain jersey bodice is punctuated by decorative lace panels and the crepe back satin skirt has a flattering bias cut. Black spaghetti straps extend into decorative floor-length ties”

She paired the dress with statement gold earrings (a fashionista favourite trend this year) from Heavenly Mayhem and gold arm cuffs. Her blonde bob was effortlessly tucked behind her ears, and a bright red satin lip added a bold touch of sultry glam.

© David M. Benett Mollie King and Stuart Broad

Her slinky monochromatic gown perfectly encapsulates the ‘quiet luxury’ trend: the chicest, minimalistic style aesthetic of 2023 that Mollie has consistently embraced. In case you missed it, she jumped to the top of our fashion radar this summer after appearing at the Wimbledon wearing one of the chicest courtside looks we've ever seen - a two-tone ivory midi dress from Gabriella Hearst with short puff pleated sleeves and an elegant v-neck. She paired the look with Chanel's white Monte-Carlo mini crossbody tennis bag - the quilted canvas bag from the label's Cruise 2023 collection contains an actual removable tennis racket mirror. Iconic.

We are in awe of Mollie's cool-girl style transformation.