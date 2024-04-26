Our beauty editors agree this new tinted serum makes an ideal base for midlife skin – here’s why

With summer around the corner, you may be searching for the perfect sheer base – something to give a healthy and refreshed ‘your skin but better’ glow for the warmer months.

Cue Clarins’ latest launch – the Tinted Oleo-Serum. Positioned as 'not just a skin tint', this skincare and make-up hybrid has a buildable and lightweight texture to blur imperfections whilst delivering a natural finish.

Take our poll:

Available in 11 versatile shades, it delivers delivers an instant glow boost and intensely nourishes skin thanks to its 98% natural origin formula which is enriched with comforting plant oils.



In search of a lightweight complexion perfector to suit and flatter their midlife skin, we asked five HELLO! editors to test it for a week. Here they share their honest feedback…

The Beauty Collective test Tinted Oleo-Serum by Clarins

Rosie Nixon, Editor at Large

“I've been on the look-out for a natural-feel tinted product that feels less heavy than a foundation or tinted moisturiser. My skin tends to be dry and I am increasingly noticing the presence of fine lines.

I'm always looking for products that will not only enhance the look of my skin and give an even tone, but offer long-term benefits as well. In the past I’ve found serums to be a little too thin for overall coverage, so have tended to opt for a tinted moisturiser.

I applied a few drops of the Tinted Oleo-Serum with my fingertips and really enjoyed the delicate, silky-smooth feeling as it glided across the skin. Lighter than a foundation, I wore it after applying SPF, on bare skin. It was quick and easy to apply and felt like soft velvet.

I found it perfect for my midlife skin where I benefit from a little more masking of fine lines and imperfections, giving a soft veil of uniformity to skin in the most natural way.

I think the super-light texture will be enjoyed by all ages – it gives a healthy glow effect which is timeless. It is unlike any other product I have used before, and now I can't believe it didn't already exist!”

Tinted Oleo-Serum, available in 11 shades £39, Clarins

Donna Francis, Contributing Editor

“I like my skin to look really natural and I like to see the real texture of it when I wear a base. I’m seeking a tinted serum that hides my pigmentation and discoloration but doesn’t look thick and heavy.

I am 47 and menopausal so I am really beginning to notice the fine lines and crepiness creeping in. I want something really lightweight and natural; I just want my skin to glow!

Applying the Tinted Oleo-Seum, I felt like I didn’t have any makeup on my skin yet the coverage lasted all day. I preferred to apply it using a brush to help the serum blend really seamlessly.

I live in Florida, so often when I take a glimpse at my skin throughout the day I notice that my base has turned patchy and my skin is a little greasy thanks to the heat. But not with this.

My friends and followers say they just want to have glowy-looking skin that’s flawless but natural and the Tinted Oleo-Serum ticks all of those boxes! I will be recommending this to all my friends who are 40+ and have hormonal skin.

For summer I’ll wear it with a dab of highlighter on my cheekbones, cupids bow and brow bones to help really lift and light up my face.”

The tinted serum is available in 11 versatile shades

Melanie Macleod, Wellness Editor

“I've never been a fan of traditional foundations. Even the ones that claim to be undetectable on my skin feel like they sit heavily, making me fearful of dislodging my base whenever I touch my face.

The ultralight, second-skin formula of this tinted serum not only creates a radiant look but cares for your complexion too, thanks to vegetable squalene, ceramides, jojoba and hazelnut oils.

I loved the way it evened out my skin, making it look more unified, while my freckles could still be seen for the natural look I prefer. One of my favourite things about it was the ease with which it applies. You don't even really need a mirror, as it blends in seamlessly, even when applied with fingers as I did.

As I write this at 3:30 in the afternoon, following a morning walk and working all day, my base is looking as fresh as it did first thing, plus, my skin feels hydrated, which isn’t always the way when you've had makeup on all day.

I recommend two drops for a healthy, transparent glow. It's almost undetectable, save for the light wash of radiance – and how supple it makes your skin feel. Consider me sold.”

Charlotte Jolly, Beauty Director

“My skin is dry in places, with dark circles and patches of pigmentation. Most days I wear a light base but I like being able to dial it up, too.

I’m looking for a lot from a tinted serum – the shade has got to be spot on and it has to be comfortable to wear with just enough coverage to even out my complexion. I’m also looking for nourishing ingredients to hydrate, strengthen and brighten my skin.

I applied the tinted serum with my fingers – it blended seamlessly. Throughout the day my skin felt supple and looked fresh. It delivers a low-level glow and didn’t settle into creases or dry patches.

I would recommend this to anyone who wants a bright, barely-there base. It’s really moisturising and the finish is more of a grown-up dry shine, rather than a dewy glazed look.

I always think that statement make-up works best with pared-back skin, so I’ll wear this with a bold red matte lip for summer as inspired by the Erdem SS24 show.”

Dial up or down your coverage

Tanya Philipson, Style & Commerce Director

“I look for a medium coverage from my base due to my pigmentation but it must look natural and keep my skin hydrated. I have combination skin and want the added benefits of extra moisture and never want to look powdery.

I applied this with my fingertips, gently rubbing it into the skin. I loved the sheer, satin coverage this gave for daytime but would recommend adding another layer if you were to go out in the evening.

The oils really nourish the skin and the fragrance is delicious. Personally I love the bare-faced, sun-kissed look for summer which is very achievable with this product.”

Learn more about Tinted Oleo-Serum on the Clarins website or visit your nearest Clarins counter to enjoy a complimentary Make-up Express Skin Service and samples.