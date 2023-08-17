Selena Gomez reveals the secret to her incredible feathered brows

"Wear it alone, or use it to set other brow products.”

Selena Gomez has proven time and again that she's not just a musical sensation and bonafide actress but also a powerplayer in the ever-evolving world of beauty.

The latest addition to her self-care arsenal is a clear brow gel, the key to achieving her signature feathered brows.

In a series of pictures shared on Instagram stories with her 427M followers, she revealed the latest product hailing from her own beauty brand, Rare Beauty. The much-anticipated ‘Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel’ shapes, lifts, and sets hairs in place with a flexible hold that’s meant to last all day.

“I wanted to create my own version of a laminating gel—something you could reapply and layer without it getting crunchy or stiff,” explains Gomez, “I love that this gel gives you a lifted, laminated look while still feeling soft and flexible like real brow hairs.”

© @selenagomez Selena shared photos of her latest brow product

Traditionally a semi-permanent Laminating treatment straightens and lifts the natural hairs to give the appearance of a fuller look. A gentle chemical solution temporarily relaxes the hairs, making them look fuller and achieves the TikTok soap brow effect which is a must-have for the clean girl aesthetic (paired with a slicked supermodel bun of course.) The brow trend has become a beauty staple, adorning the faces of celebrities and influencers alike.

Selena Gomez has managed to capture this iconic feathered looking brows trend effortlessly. Now, beauty enthusiasts can get a step closer to the look without need for a chemical treatment.

© @selenagomez Selena took a video which showed how she applies the Gel

The key to achieving the sought-after brow effect in a bottle, lies in the precise design of the Rare Beauty gel. The applicator effortlessly combs through brow hairs, distributing the lightweight water-based formula evenly. The result? A natural, feathery texture that holds all day without feeling stiff or unnatural and dries to a natural flake-resistant finish.

How do I use brow gel?

According to Selena, “Apply gel in short upward strokes in the direction of hair growth to create your desired brow shape. Wear it alone, or use it to set other brow products.”