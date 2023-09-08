This is what I use to create TikTok's Cherry Cola Lips

With 38.8 million views on #cherrycolalips (and counting) on TikTok, the beauty trend is only getting more popular as we head into autumn.
Inspired by Coca-Cola’s indulgent fizz, the blended lipstick shade is perfect for the shorter days and long nights (cue party season) ahead.We teamed up with professional makeup artist Yasmin Salmon to get a breakdown how to create the ultimate cherry cola lip, and the products that you can shop right now to get the look.
“The Cherry Cola lip trend draws its inspiration from the iconic soft drink, resulting in a captivating and alluring look. This trend begins by using a deep burgundy or brown lip liner to skillfully create a bold, contoured outline that beautifully enhances the shape of the lips,” explains Yasmin, “The magic happens as the outline is softly blended and shaded, creating a mesmerising balayage effect that seamlessly transitions into the rest of the lips.”
Yasmin reveals, “To achieve the ultimate juicy lip, a luscious red cherry-coloured gloss is delicately applied over the top. This glossy finish adds a delightful touch of shine and intensifies the captivating allure, leaving you with a truly gorgeous pout that’s impossible to resist.”
Products used to get Cherry Cola Lips:
The Lip Liner:
The Lip Gloss:
Why you should trust me:
Working as a model for over 11 years with top agencies and brands such as Harper’s Bazaar, Revlon and GHD, has fuelled my passion for makeup. My experience from both behind and in front of the lens has given me exposure to the fashion industry’s leading make-up artists and professionals. I want to share insider tips and the industry’s best kept beauty secrets. As a professional make-up artist I love to keep ahead of the game and continuously seek to refine my skills with professional qualifications and makeup courses.
