Backstage Beauty: Getting ready for the BAFTA TV awards with Frankie Bridge

The BAFTA Television Awards took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London last night with stars taking to the red carpet to celebrate the best of British television.

Ahead of the evening, we joined singer and presenter Frankie Bridge as she got ready for the awards and revealed exactly which supermodels inspired her incredible look.

Dressed in a custom made Suzanne Neville silk two-piece, in this season's it-girl colour - pale pink, we caught up with Frankie and her makeup artist Malin Coleman to discuss her look, the inspiration and which nominees she's rooting for...

© Nic Ford London Frankie wore a custom made Suzanne Neville gown in spring's trending colour

Frankie, what was the inspiration behind your look?

"It's a custom two-piece Suzanne Neville dress which is lovely because I've never worn anything custom made by her before. I don't normally do much colour but it felt right because it's spring, it's getting sunnier and I feel like pale pink is having a real moment. People that I love like Elsa Hosk and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have both worn quite a lot of pale pink recently and they were definitely my inspiration."

© Nic Ford London For accessories Frankie opted for Jimmy Choo heels and a Dior saddle bag

"My stylist Becky and I had previously sent a picture of actress Brie Larson at the SAG awards to each other and said we needed to circle back to this look at some point. We felt like this was the perfect moment for that."

How about your makeup?

"My makeup artist Malin Coleman and I have used lots of Lancôme products today. I've gone for quite a gentle pink eye but it's all about the lashes."

Malin explained, "We wanted to complement the beautiful dress so we chose small pink accents for the makeup. I started by prepping Frankie's skin by using Lancôme's Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Cream and the Advanced Génifique Yeux Light Pearl on the eyes which has a little applicator that's great for massaging under the eyes and reducing puffiness."

© Nic Ford London Malin relied on Lancôme to help Frankie get-red-carpet ready

"Frankie doesn't like to wear too heavy makeup so I build up her base in layers using the Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Care and Glow foundation with some of the Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Care and Glow Concealer which I really love, it's so hydrating. For her eyes, I used Hypnôse Eye Palette in 01 French Nude which went with the dress so well. For her lip, we went with L'Absolu Rouge Intimatte Lipstick in 320 Hush Hush for a more matte finish"

© Nic Ford London Frankie matched her dusky pink makeup and two-piece dress

Frankie, did you have any beauty treatments ahead of the event?

"I'm not normally organised enough, but luckily I'm really good friends with Michaella Bolder and she came to visit and gave me one of her facial massage treatments. She gets in your mouth, massages your muscles and it really lifts your face. It hurts but it does the job!"

Do you prefer to experiment with your makeup or keep it classic?

"I'm more of a classic person I feel like over the years, growing up and doing red carpets I've had a lot of time to experiment but I just love natural skin, a little bit understated and choosing a little accent on the day. Whether it's the hair or a slightly different eye or lip but I feel like with healthy glowy skin you can't really go wrong."

© Nic Ford London A real life Cinderella moment

Which fragrance are you wearing this evening?

"I've worn the same fragrance for 20 years, Bvlgari Omnia Crystalline Eau de Toilette. I'm really sensitive to smell and lots give me a headache. My husband's mum actually bought be some teeny-tiny versions for my birthday so I keep one of those in my bag."

© Hollie Molloy for Lancôme Frankie's look was inspired by Brie Larson's SAG Awards outfit

Are you looking forward to seeing anyone at the awards and who are you rooting for?

"Mollie [King] is going so I'm really looking forward to seeing her and I'm definitely rooting for Loose Women as we're up for an award. I hope we win!"

After the awards, what's the first thing you'll be doing when you get home?

"It's my favourite part of the night, coming home and taking my makeup and dress off. I always take my makeup off no matter what time I get home, my mum taught me and my sister that from a young age. I use this lovely Lancôme cleanser, the Absolue Cleansing Oil-In-Gel and a Nars eye makeup remover to get everything off. I'll sneak into bed as everyone in my house will probably be asleep then I'll get up and do the school run in the morning!"

© Getty Frankie looks radiant arriving at the BAFTA Television Awards

