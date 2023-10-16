Millie Bobby Brown reveals the beauty insecurity that makes her "sob"

Despite Millie Bobby Brown owning a skincare and beauty brand, she still experiences self-doubt and insecurity about her appearance.

Glamour magazine honored Millie with the title of 'Woman of the Year.' In an interview conducted by Jenny Singer, the 19-year-old actress discussed her brand Florence by Mills. She also posted behind-the-scenes moments from her photoshoot for the magazine on her social media profiles.

In the (very) relatable interview she reveals, “I have a huge pimple on my face. And I’m going to go on Instagram, and I’m going to see five different girls that look beautiful! Flawless! Stunning! And, okay, slay.” She then explains that she’ll find herself “sobbing, because I know, I know I don’t look like that.”

Despite the revelation, she has overcome plenty of negative aspects of fame and life under the microscope, Millie shared that her grandmother is her proudest supporter. When adults would advise Brown to be quiet in interviews and refrain from putting on performances she says, “My grandma [would] never tolerate that.” In fact her grandmother promised her: “I will never let anyone dull your sparkle.”

© Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown launched her debut fragrance earlier this year

Family is acutely important to the British actress. Florence by Mills, is in fact named after her great-grandmother. It turns out that Milly’s sister-in-law, Rachel Brown, “practically runs the company… She understands my vision.”

In May, Florence by Mills revealed its expansion into the coffee market and launched its first fragrance back in August. These moves laid the foundation for Brown to establish her own lifestyle empire, in the same way Gwyneth Paltrow has done with Goop.

A statement on her website in February 2022 said, “Here at Florence we care deeply about your mental and emotional health, in addition to the products you put on your bodies. We are excited to expand the conversation into other areas of your life so that we are in step with you toward the healthiest, happiest you.”