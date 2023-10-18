Victoria Beckham's black midi dress and fishnet combo is perfect for autumn

Victoria Beckham, renowned for her impeccable taste and trendsetting abilities, once again proved her fashion prowess when she was captured donning a midi black dress paired with fishnet tights.

Notoriously hard to get right, it's a combination that many would hesitate to experiment with. However, in photos shared by her longtime friend, hairstylist and confidant Ken Paves, Beckham managed to give the classic fishnet tights a chic makeover, elevating the ensemble to new heights of sophistication.

© Instagram Ken Paves shared the photo of Victoria, lounging on a velvet green sofa

Victoria is a style icon not just for her innate sense of fashion but also for her ability to transform even the most unconventional pieces into a statement. The midi black dress, a timeless piece known for its versatility, served as the canvas for Beckham's sartorial innovation.

The dress, elegantly hugging her figure, accentuated her silhouette and added a touch of mystery with its modest length. What truly set the ensemble apart was the unexpected addition of fishnet tights. Typically considered a daring choice, these tights added an element of edginess and allure to the look. Instead of overpowering the dress, the netted texture complemented the simplicity of the black midi, creating a harmonious balance between sophistication and daring elegance.



Wool-blend midi dress - Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham's exact dress is still available to shop online and looked striking on the Fall '23 runway. It's cut from black wool-blend that softly skims your figure and has a plunging neckline traced with contrast piping and wide sleeves.

V-Neck Midi Dress - Rixo

If you like the look of Victoria’s midi Rixo boasts a similar 30s-inspired midi dress, with a flattering surplice-wrap V-neck and fluid bias-cut skirt. Take styling cues directly from VB and pair yours with heels and fishnets.

Classic Net Tights - Falke

There are plenty of fishnets to choose from this season but word on the street is Victoria is a fan of Falke. This classic iteration, perfect for your next evening outing. Be prepared to take to the dancefloor.