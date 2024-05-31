I tried BIAB nails and I'm obsessed – here's everything you need to know

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



My name is Orin, and I'm a serial chipper. Spare your sympathies – my inability to maintain a salon-fresh mani for more than seven minutes is not life-threatening, but it is deeply irritating.

With so many beauty treatments, underwhelming longevity can be linked to poor aftercare. Getting your lashes wet immediately after a lift is an obvious no-no, likewise rigorous exfoliation after a spray tan, but as for my own personal beauty sin?

Nothing. I'm not washing plates or, to my shame, doing anything especially strenuous, quite frankly. Even so, it's only a matter of time until my nails are marred by some indeterminable culprit. Exasperated, I finally got round to trying BIAB – and let me tell you, it's worth the hype.

What is BIAB?

© Instagram / @matejanova

One of the most in-demand beauty buzzwords, BIAB, as it is most commonly known, is an acronym for 'Builder in a Bottle'. The formula is a soak-off, gel-like polish, used to create a durable protective coat and strengthen the natural nail. BIAB was created back in 2015 by nail care brand The GelBottle, and, having been rolled out as a salon service, is loved by techs and their clients across the globe.

How is BIAB different from gel nails?

Delivering a hard, protective layer, BIAB formula is thicker than regular gel polish. The treatment process is similar to that of a gel manicure, but it does tend to take longer. It is applied to the natural nail bed to encourage growth or build up strength in brittle nails, allowing for sculpting and tip extensions should you so wish.

What are the benefits?

© Orin Carlin BIAB can be applied straight onto the nail bed underneath a coloured gel coat

In essence, the innovative formula is a great option if you are noticing that your nails are suffering the effects of repeated gel manicures. Leaving it on too long, picking it off, and inadequate removal technique can all cause your natural nails to become weak and thin.

"BIAB manicures are famous for their exceptional strength and durability," explains head nail tech Austinya Parnell-Raghnal of Duck & Dry. "The specialised formula creates a sturdy protective layer on the natural nail, reducing the risk of breakage and chipping. This enhanced resilience ensures that your manicure provides long-lasting aesthetic appeal without compromising on strength."

BIAB BENEFITS AT A GLANCE Luxe, high-shine finish. The thickness of the formula results in a smooth, plump appearance and, like many other nail treatments, the finish is glossy and refined.

The thickness of the formula results in a smooth, plump appearance and, like many other nail treatments, the finish is glossy and refined. Increased strength. Other manicure styles can inflict damage, but BIAB is designed around nail health. It adds strength, and the soaking removal method is less traumatic for the natural nail than drilling.

Other manicure styles can inflict damage, but BIAB is designed around nail health. It adds strength, and the soaking removal method is less traumatic for the natural nail than drilling. Durability. If you're after superior staying power, the formula outlasts traditional gel and is essentially chip-resistant.

If you're after superior staying power, the formula outlasts traditional gel and is essentially chip-resistant. Encourages repair. Applied over the natural nail bed, it can be used on the tip to create a restorative extension (short to mid-length recommended), enhancing growth and protecting breakage.

Applied over the natural nail bed, it can be used on the tip to create a restorative extension (short to mid-length recommended), enhancing growth and protecting breakage. Versatile. The beauty of BIAB is that it can be applied in different ways to suit your preference. The product itself comes in various shades, usually neutrals, which can be used alone as the main colour coat. Alternatively, to allow for a wider shade range, it can be applied in place of a base coat, layered under the main gel colour.

How long does it last?

© Orin Carlin I opted for a soothing seafoam shade over a layer of BIAB, courtesy of Duck & Dry

Depending on your lifestyle, BIAB should last for approximately three to four weeks, according to Austinya. After this, you can get them infilled, always following guidance from your tech to maintain the health of the natural nail.

Who is BIAB suitable for?

The treatment is a stellar option for anyone with weak, damaged nails seeking protection and strength, but it's also super handy if, like me, you are prone to chipping traditional gel manicures and want something that will remain looking polished.

"One of the key reasons people opt for a BIAB manicure is that it prioritises the health of your natural nails," Austinya explains. "The breathable formula allows air to reach your nail beds, which prevents issues like moisture trapping or nail dehydration. This makes BIAB the clear choice if you want to strengthen and grow the length of your nails."

For those with hydroxyethyl methacrylate (HEMA) allergies, The GelBottle also offers HEMA-free BIAB products, so everyone can hop on the hype of infallible nails.

