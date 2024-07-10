Rita Ora just wore the most bizarre red blazer mini dress

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Rita Ora is in her red hot era, stepping out just yesterday in her seventh red outfit of the week.

Yes, you read that right, our style muse has donned not one, not two, nor three but seven (and counting) stylistic ensembles, all of which are both seriously chic and in a blood-red hue.

In all honesty, Rita wearing a multitude of themed looks in one week wouldn’t come as a shock as she’s known in the fashion sphere as one to watch, but in this case, the tonal looks are in fact a promotional stunt for her new silver screen flick, Descendants: The Rise of Red, where she plays the part of the Queen Of Hearts.

Though all of the Ask & You Shall Receive singer’s racy red ‘fits have all been Pinterest mood board certified, one look in particular from yesterday's sea of scarlet wardrobe tickled our fashion-obsessed brains in just the right way.

© Getty A tonal masterpiece

Spotted en route to appear on the Live with Kelly and Mark show in New York City, Rita opted for a barrel-sleeved, button-up velvet mini jacket dress in a vibrant, you guessed it, red hue from Parisian-based fashion house, The Unissen.

© Getty What's that song that goes "I see red, I see red, I see"?

Rita accessorised the look to perfection, adding a pair of pointed-toe patent pumps, racy sunglasses and a set of drop-down, ruby and diamond-encrusted earrings. For glam, she of course opted for a standout cerise lip shade.

© Getty She's one of us

The cherry on top of the outfit you ask? A girlypop-approved red bow in her perfectly imperfect mermaid-waved hair.

It’s been a big week for both the primary colour and the singer-turned-actress, as just yesterday she donned five, equally as on-point looks while on official promo business.

All in all, Rita just single-handedly gave red a resurgence, likely knocking butter yellow from its current spot as this season's most trending colourway.