This is why Rita Ora just wore 5 red outfits in one day

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



When it comes to fashion inspiration, we're never short on options thanks to Rita Ora, because she's constantly donning a variety of outfits that span multiple dress codes, be it sheer dressing, edgy dinner date looks or reviving retro 70s trends and giving them a 2024 spin.

Giving us outfit ideas once a week, or even once a day would suffice, but yesterday the Praising You singer showed us five ways to wear red in one day, and she's truly got us covered for every occasion this season.

MORE: Rita Ora just convinced us to wear low-rise cut-out trousers in 2024

READ: Rita Ora's latest sheer outfit was her most iconic one so far

Why did she wear head-to-toe red for a day you may ask? it's not because it's her favourite colour right now, or that she wants to show feelings of anger or love through her fashion choices, or that she's bringing back strawberry girl summer for a second consecutive year. It was in fact a press day for her upcoming Disney+ movie Descendants: The Rise of Red.

The story follows Red - the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe - the daughter of Cinderella, as they team up to save Auradon by travelling back in time using the White Rabbit's pocket watch, to stop an event that would cause grave consequences.

Rita will play the iconic role of Queen of Hearts - the cantankerous antagonist who first appeared in the 1865 book Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll.

She may have toned down her manicure and become a 'natural girlie' but her sartorial agenda is doing what it does best and we can't get enough. Scroll on to see all five of Rita's Tuesday looks..

The classic satin slip

© Getty Rita wore a satin slip dress with sandal heels

Rita wore a slinky satin slip dress with a cowl neckline and tonal sandal heels, a versatile outfit that would suit anything from an evening soirée to a girl's lunch or a wedding (as the guest of course).

The three piece suit

© Getty Rita wore Marni at the SiriusXM studios

Putting a fashion-forward twist on the suit, she perfected androgynous dressing in a leather trousers and jacket set layered with a long-sleeved shirt, all from Marni.

The modern pencil skirt

© Getty She also wore a pencil skirt and puffer jacket set

Honestly a this point, we can't tell what the weather was like New York. Rita then wore a puffer jacket with a belted collar, paired with a pencil-style skirt that finished just above the knee.

The plunge neck midi

© Getty Rita wore a plunge neck midi

It wouldn't be a day of RO ensembles without something daring. She wore the chicest wine-red midi dress featuring a neckline that took 'plunge' to new levels. a chunky silver chain added interest without taking away from the dress.

The Burberry two-piece

© Getty She also stunned in Burberry

Last but certainly not least, she paid homage to her British roots in a two-piece set from Daniel Lee's Spring 2024 RTW collection for Burberry.

If you thought red was so Autumn/Winter 2023, you thought wrong, as Rita just proved it should absolutely be on your radar for SS24.