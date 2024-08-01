Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rita Ora's super-sheer Ibiza dress is party-girl perfection
Rita Ora arrives at Heart Weho on June 22, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

The British style maven shared her head-turning outfit for all to covet

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
When it comes to sheer dressing, nobody does it quite like Emily Ratajkowski and Rita Ora.

The latter fashion muse is the latest to don a delightfully daring semi see-through outfit while on a trip to the party island of Ibiza. 

The singer, actress, beauty entrepreneur and fashion designer (talk about multihyphenate) shared an Instagram story with her 16m followers - and her outfit might just be her sheerest one yet.

Rita reposted a photo to her Instagram story in a sheer yellow dress© Instagram /@ritaora
Rita posed in a mustard yellow dress (this season's coolest colour, in case you missed it), featuring a statement corsage detailing at the sternum and, well, not much else.  She opted for a pair of black knickers, a conscious fashion choice designed to make her lingerie standout, while covering her chest for Instagram with two 'omg' emojis.

We noticed that this was the second time Rita has worn this outfit (we love a recycled outfit girly) on a party holiday with friends. Earlier this year in Mexico with her bestie Vas Morgan, she shared images which showcased the floor-length yellow maxi dress in all its glory.

Rita Ora wearing a sheer mustard dress on holiday in Tulum© Instagram / @vasjmorgan
The epitome of a sheer dressing muse, scroll on to see some of her most iconic transparent outfits.

Rita Ora arrived at Heart Weho wearing a sheer creation© Getty
In July, to promote her new single Ask and You Shall Recieve at Heart Weho, Rita donned a sheer nude asymmetrical top with disc sequins and a matching skirt with draping wisps of fabric. A pair of grungy calf-high boots rounded off her head-turning ensemble.

Rita Ora poses in a white sheer cape and platform boots© Instagram / @ritaora
In April, she gave sheer styling a bridal makeover, covering a white mini dress with a crystal-encrusted sheer cape featuring intricate lace trim detailing that oozed 'cool-girl on her hen do'. A pair of platform white cowboy boot heels, a slew of chunky rings and a dazzling pair of diamond earrings finished off her ethereal, glamorous look.

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 16: Rita Ora performs at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Getty
She even opted for a transparent outfit to perform live in front of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games last year, wearing the chicest black jumpsuit with a fitted silhouette, long sleeves, a high neckline and adorned with a textured, diamanté criss-cross pattern.

Rita Ora arrives at The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Getty
Perhaps the outfit, which signified to us that she was to become a see-through dressing muse, was her pinkish-red Nensi Dojaka dress at the Fashion Awards 2022. From that moment on, we knew she(er) was one to watch.

