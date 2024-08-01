Rita Ora's super-sheer Ibiza dress is party-girl perfection

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



When it comes to sheer dressing, nobody does it quite like Emily Ratajkowski and Rita Ora.

The latter fashion muse is the latest to don a delightfully daring semi see-through outfit while on a trip to the party island of Ibiza.

The singer, actress, beauty entrepreneur and fashion designer (talk about multihyphenate) shared an Instagram story with her 16m followers - and her outfit might just be her sheerest one yet.

© Instagram /@ritaora Rita reposted a photo to her Instagram story in a sheer yellow dress

Rita posed in a mustard yellow dress (this season's coolest colour, in case you missed it), featuring a statement corsage detailing at the sternum and, well, not much else. She opted for a pair of black knickers, a conscious fashion choice designed to make her lingerie standout, while covering her chest for Instagram with two 'omg' emojis.

We noticed that this was the second time Rita has worn this outfit (we love a recycled outfit girly) on a party holiday with friends. Earlier this year in Mexico with her bestie Vas Morgan, she shared images which showcased the floor-length yellow maxi dress in all its glory.

© Instagram / @vasjmorgan She also wore the mustard dress on holiday in Tulum

The epitome of a sheer dressing muse, scroll on to see some of her most iconic transparent outfits.

© Getty Rita Ora arrived at Heart Weho wearing a sheer creation

In July, to promote her new single Ask and You Shall Recieve at Heart Weho, Rita donned a sheer nude asymmetrical top with disc sequins and a matching skirt with draping wisps of fabric. A pair of grungy calf-high boots rounded off her head-turning ensemble.

© Instagram / @ritaora Her opulent sheer cape look was truly mesmerising

In April, she gave sheer styling a bridal makeover, covering a white mini dress with a crystal-encrusted sheer cape featuring intricate lace trim detailing that oozed 'cool-girl on her hen do'. A pair of platform white cowboy boot heels, a slew of chunky rings and a dazzling pair of diamond earrings finished off her ethereal, glamorous look.

© Getty She performed for Harry and Meghan in the chicest sheer jumpsuit with a matching cape

She even opted for a transparent outfit to perform live in front of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games last year, wearing the chicest black jumpsuit with a fitted silhouette, long sleeves, a high neckline and adorned with a textured, diamanté criss-cross pattern.

© Getty Rita Ora at The Fashion Awards 2022

Perhaps the outfit, which signified to us that she was to become a see-through dressing muse, was her pinkish-red Nensi Dojaka dress at the Fashion Awards 2022. From that moment on, we knew she(er) was one to watch.