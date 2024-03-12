Meet Djerf Avenue Beaty: Matilda Djerf's new venture

It was only a matter of time before Instagram's hair goals poster girl Matilda Djerf expanded her Djerf Avenue empire into the beauty sphere, and as of an hour ago, she can now tick that off her 2024 list.

Introducing Djerf Avenue Beauty- Matilda's latest venture and a new leg of her famed empire, Djerf Avenue. The style mogul took to her Instagram account to share the news, posting an image of herself and her alter ego, posing in a cherry red turtleneck, with all emphasis on her signature sky-high hair.

© Instagram / @djerfavenue Matilda and Sofia recently collaborated on a collection for the brand and it sold out in minutes

The Swedish influencer turned fashion mogul has been making waves in the industry for well over a decade, single-handedly fueling the clean girl aesthetic with her bouncy blonde hair, fresh face and neutral wardrobe colour palette. When her namesake brand Djerf Avenue launched back in 2019 the fashion world went crazy, even catching the eye of celebrities such as Sofia Richie Grainge, Hailey Bieber and Devon Lee Carlson.

“I am incredibly proud of these products and cannot wait for the world to try them.”

Fans of both Matilda and her fashion line have had their suspicions about the entrepreneur starting a beauty leg of the business for a while now, I mean it makes sense when your hairstyle is literally plastered on mood boards across the globe and used as the benchmark for any blowout.

© Djerf Avenue Beauty Matilda and the The Breezy Styling Mist

According to the brand's press release, the first two products under the new Djerf Avenue Beauty names will be both (surprise, surprise) hair care-related. The first product is a volume spray called The Breezy Styling Mist, and the second is a multi-use styling product called On-The-Go Styling Gel. Both products have been formulated, tried and tested relentlessly by Matilda herself.

© Djerf Avenue Beauty Djerf Avenue Beauty On-The-Go Styling Gel in action

Matilda expressed her love for the industry and realisation that she could be the one to fill a gap in the market by saying “For as long as I can remember, hair has been a way for me to express myself. As I got older and learned more about how products are made and the impact of different ingredients, I quickly realised that nothing in my cabinet met my needs and standards. It has been a fulfilling journey working alongside talented and passionate chemists to develop products that I genuinely miss when they run out.”

Each product released under the new brand venture will be proudly produced in Sweden, PETA-certified, vegan, and paraben-, silicone- and alcohol-free. Housed in 100% post-consumer recyclable packaging.

Djerf Avenue Beauty is set to launch on March 27th the online store and you best believe we’ve set our alarms.