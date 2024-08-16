Halle Berry is schooling us in styling the baroque bob for curly hair girlies

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



We already know that Halle Berry is one of the world's undisputed short-hair style muses (lest we forget her iconic 90s pixie cut).

At the end of last month, she braved the chop again, this time sporting 2024's chicest hairstyle: the baroque bob, and her outfits are proving that the 'old money' hairstyle literally suits every single outfit.

For her latest look, the 58-year-old Catwoman stepped out at the Good Morning America studios, pairing her curly locks with a cool-girl-coded fitted striped waistcoat and straight-leg trousers two-piece.

© Getty Halle stepped out in NYC ahead of her appearance on Good Morning America

But how does Halle's baroque cut differ from any other bob you may ask?

"Not just your average bob, the Baroque oozes elegance and glamour, reminiscent of old Hollywood movie stars like Grace Kelly and Rita Hayworth. It's polished, shiny and expensive looking." H Fashion's beauty team explain.

From movie premieres to grocery store shopping, Halle is proving that the hairstyle approved by the likes of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jourdan Dunn, is seriously chic and effortlessly versatile.

© Getty It's giving supermarket-chic © Getty How to make the cut movie-premiere appropriate? Leave it as it is and add a sheer lace dress

Laura Elliott, head stylist at Neäl & Wølf, previously told H Fashion: "You need to focus on the styling techniques as this is what creates the elaborate shape associated the Baroque Bob."

"Depending on your hair type, apply a styling product such as a mousse or smoothing serum to damp hair. This will help to add texture, volume or control frizz depending on your needs," says Laura.

© Getty The Baroque Bob was also seen on Penelope Cruz © Instagram @jourdandunn Jourdan Dunn oozed old-money glamour © Instagram @sydney_sweeney Sydney rocked a Baroque Bob at the Oscars after-party

"To enhance the rounded shape, blow dry your hair using a round brush, directing the hair inward towards the face. Note that the longer the bob is the more rounded your hair will turn out. Finish with a light hold hairspray to set the style and add shine."

If this doesn't make you want to go for the chop, nothing will.