Bella Hadid skipped the Met Gala but her recent gilded gown was bang on theme

You probably noticed that there were a few famed faces missing from this year's Met Gala guest list, one of those being our style muse Bella Hadid.

Although she wasn’t in attendance for the fashion sphere's most famed night of the year, her recent floral printed corset silk dress would have been perfect for “The Garden of Time” dress code.

© Getty She is the definition of glowing

Posting to her 60.7 million Instagram followers and papped in NYC a few days ago, Bella donned a striking buttercup-yellow silk slip gown, adorned with an intricate romantic floral pattern in rich reds, baby blues, blush pinks and glistening golds. She paired the dress with a long-line waist, lace up corset made from the same fabric which she wore over top of her slinky gown.

© Getty If I had seen this outfit on the Met steps I wouldn't have even questioned it

She accessorised the look with a pair of light-catching strappy gold heels, a stack of her favourite rings and a set of diamond stud earrings. As for her glam, she mimicked the same smokey eye make-up look and side part hairstyle she wore just a few days ago whilst out on a date with her cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos.

Bella wore her sensational gown to celebrate the launch of her newly released fragrance brand Orebella, which fans assume is why she wasn’t spotted hand in hand with her supermodel sister Gigi at the Gala.

© Getty Bella and her bestie Rosalía

The model, muse and business mogul called upon a few of her famous friends to celebrate, Devon Lee Carlson, Alana O’Herlihy and Rosalía were all in attendance to support, posing for pictures with the Orebella crystal-shaped perfume bottles before dancing the night away.

Although the youngest Hadid sister skipped this year's Met Gala celebration, her recent style game has been so overwhelmingly striking we can’t help but forgive her for her absence.

After all, there’s always next year…