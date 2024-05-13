Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor shares emotional moment she got engaged to Cameron Fuller

Phoebe Dynevor and her partner Cameron Fuller are engaged! After showcasing a diamond ring at last week's Met Gala, the Bridgerton actress has finally confirmed her happy news.

The 29-year-old raised eyebrows when she arrived with a dazzling ring on her left hand at the annual fashion ball, but was yet to comment on the matter.

© Getty Phoebe Dynevor is engaged! Last week, the actress flashed a huge diamond on her ring finger at the 2024 Met Gala

On Monday, her beau Cameron uploaded a heartwarming picture of the moment they got engaged on Instagram, something which Phoebe reshared on her Stories.

The snapshot saw Phoebe looking utterly surprised as she covered her face in her hands whilst looking down a balcony decorated with beautiful white flowers and green foliage. Although it is yet to be revealed what she was looking down on, it may be that her family were in on the proposal too.

Last week, Phoebe's mum Sally Dynevor shared a picture of the happy couple celebrating on what appears to have been taken at the same location on the same day. A delighted Cameron was pictured lifting the actress in the air as they posed against a beautiful outdoor backdrop with a rainbow in the sky.

For his post, Cameron, 28, simply added a heart with an arrow emoji in the caption, and was swiftly inundated with messages of congratulations – including his future mother-in-law, who added three red heart emojis.

Actress Adelaide Kane wrote: "Congratulations!" Sydney Sweeney said: "Congrats!!!" Daisy Edgar-Jones simply added: "Aaaaaaah." Phoebe's sister Harriet Dynevor commented: "The best [heart emoji]."

The couple have been in a relationship for over one year. Despite keeping their romance under wraps, they made their public debut at Wimbledon in July 2023.

© Instagram Phoebe Dynevor's mum Sally recently shared this snap of the actress and Cameron Fuller

Phoebe was previously briefly linked to Andrew Garfield after they met at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London in 2022. She also dated US comedian Pete Davidson before their split in 2021.

Reflecting on their six-month romance, Phoebe confessed she was "naïve" about dating in the public eye. Back in September, she told ELLE US: "It just goes back to being naïve - I didn't think anyone would care.

"I was just being a young woman and dating and somehow that provokes a conversation.

"There were lots of hard lessons I had to learn through basically just having a personal life. You realise, 'Oh, I can't live my life in the way that I used to. I have to keep my cards slightly closer to my chest.'

© Getty Cameron and Phoebe made their debut at Wimbledon in 2023

"There was a time, for example, when I'd post anything on my Instagram, and now I'm very, very careful about what I put out into the world."

Meanwhile, Cameron - who has also starred in Insecure, Into the Dark and The Goldbergs - has been linked to actress Lucy Hale and has dated influencer Lauren Elizabeth.