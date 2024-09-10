Exclusive: Bobbi Brown talks to H! Fashion ahead of her latest product launch

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



If you went trick-or-treating as a child you might have been greeted with a lollipop or a chewy sweet but Bobbi Brown’s neighbours would knock for beauty products instead.

“I would always give away free beauty products and then when I left my first brand I suddenly didn’t have anything to give away,” she tells us.

It was a desire to have something to give to gaggles of girls in fancy dress that actually inspired her next beauty brand, Jones Road. “I was at a natural food show and I met this chemist who made natural products. I got this little, teeny lipstick from him that I fell in love with and I ended up getting 2000 of them to give away to trick-or-treaters. The colour was so good.”

Bobbi shared a picture to her Instagram of the original lipsticks that she'd give to trick-or-treaters

She jokes that she eventually had to move house because of the number of girls queueing up for her infamous holiday treats - some even bringing their Mums. It was this bronzy pink lip balm that inspired the latest colour-way of her brand's best-selling Miracle Balm, Pinky Bronze.

“People kept asking, ‘Where can I get this?’, she shares. “I have one or two left which I keep in my jewellery drawer just for the memories.” Now, 4 years since she started Jones Road she’s released the shade to the public to the delight of fans who managed to get their hands on the limited-edition mini they released last year.

The Miracle Balm formula, which Bobbi describes as “one of those products I can’t believe I didn’t think of sooner” lives up to its name as a balmy, shimmering multi-purpose product that’s perfect for those no makeup makeup days. “I even use it on my legs - it gives great moisture and a nice glow and also on my lips,” Bobbi admits.

Pinky Bronze can be used on all skin tones as a highlight or bronzer

Why I love it:

I managed to get my hands on one of the pots of the new Pinky Bronze Miracle Balm before the launch and soon saw why Bobbi became besotted with the shade. It’s the perfect balance between a blush and a bronzer that you really can use anywhere for a subtle, healthy glow without being orangey.

To get the most miracle out of the balm don’t be shy when it comes to getting stuck in. Bobbi recommends breaking the top surface of the balm with your index finger first, and then warming up the formula with your fingers before applying wherever you want a hint of extra glow.

I love wearing it as a highlighter on my cheeks and have even been using it on my shoulders and décolletage to add a subtle glow, plus it smells like spas!

Why you should trust me:

I've worked in beauty since graduating in 2018 and spend a lot of my time trialing new products so that I can share the best of the best with our readers. I love a radiant beauty look and I'm always on the hunt for new glow giving products that provide more of a shimmer than a sparkle.