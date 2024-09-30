Skip to main contentSkip to footer
How to recreate Amal Clooney's exact 'sophisticated' matte red lip
George Clooney, Charlotte Tilbury, Amal Clooney at The Albies© John Nacion

The human rights lawyer oozed vintage Hollywood glamour at the annual Albie's last week in New York

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Amal Clooney is a global poster girl for timeless style and effortless glamour.

The 46-year-old British-Lebanese human rights lawyer and wife of George Clooney is always the epitome of sophistication with her fashion and beauty agenda.

Last week,  Amal stepped out in New York for the Clooney Foundation for Justice's annual Albie's event and dazzled in a form-fitting velvet black dress created by Donatella Versace, featuring a sculpted V-shaped neckline, a gathered skirt and an elegant train, adding a touch of drama to her showstopping look.

Amal Clooney attends the 2024 Albie Awards presented by the Clooney Foundation for Justice at New York Public Library on September 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)© Taylor Hill
Amal's matte red lip added vintage elegance to her beauty look at the Albie's

Her red carpet beauty agenda heightened the glamour of her ensemble. Whilst she debuted a brand new decadent darker hair colour a flushed rose-pink cheek, bronze eyeshadow and a matte red lip oozed old Hollywood chic.

A statement red lip is Amal's beauty bread and butter. Although she also favours understated, elegant nude hues, she often turns to a bold red pout to add an extra dousing of dazzle to special occasions.

Amal Clooney is seen attending the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies at the New York Public Library on September 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Adrian Edwards/GC Images)© Adrian Edwards
She stunned in a low-neck Versace dress

For the Albie's, she turned to friend and beauty industry stalwart Charlotte Tilbury to create her incredible glam, which put a strong matte crimson lip at centre stage. Charlotte shared a video of Amal receiving the final touches of her make up, telling fans exactly how she created her "sophisticated look."

The secret to Amal's stunning look is the 'Lip Cheat' lip liner in 'Red Carpet Red', paired with the 'Matte Revolution Lipstick' also in the shade 'Red Carpet Red'.

Bringing equal amounts of glamour to her look, hair artist Dimitris Giannetos created "Vintage Hollywood waves for beautiful Amal Clooney." Earlier in September at the Venice Film Festival, she captured attention with brand new opulent honey blonde highlights, but less than a month later she switched her summer-clad blonde for chestnut-hued lowlights.

Once again Amal has schooled us in timeless elegance.

